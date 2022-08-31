Egyptian youth international signs for Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Egyptian youth international signs for Peterhead

By Paul Third
August 31, 2022, 3:19 pm Updated: August 31, 2022, 3:22 pm
Egyptian youth international Ramez Hefzalla has joined Peterhead
Egyptian youth international Ramez Hefzalla has joined Peterhead

Egyptian under-20 international midfielder Ramez Hefzalla has joined Peterhead on a short term deal.

Hefzalla, 18, is a product of the youth academy at English Championship side Millwall.

The teenager was born in England to an Egyptian father and a Moroccan mother and was asked by both countries to represent them.

He opted for Egypt where he was called up to their under-20 squad earlier this year.

Following his release from the Lions, Blue Toon boss Jim McInally has moved quickly to bring the player to Scotland and has backed his new recruit to be a big success in League One.

McInally said: “Ramez is a very gifted player technically who has great skill and has the potential to entertain our fans.

“It really is a win-win situation for both parties as we are getting the opportunity to use a player that we would potentially not have found had we gone down the traditional recruitment routes and Ramez is getting the chance to show what he can do in a first team environment.”

