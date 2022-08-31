Egyptian youth international signs for Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Egyptian under-20 international midfielder Ramez Hefzalla has joined Peterhead on a short term deal.

Hefzalla, 18, is a product of the youth academy at English Championship side Millwall.

The teenager was born in England to an Egyptian father and a Moroccan mother and was asked by both countries to represent them.

He opted for Egypt where he was called up to their under-20 squad earlier this year.

Following his release from the Lions, Blue Toon boss Jim McInally has moved quickly to bring the player to Scotland and has backed his new recruit to be a big success in League One.

Peterhead can today announce the signing of 18 year old Egyptian midfielder Ramez Hefzalla!https://t.co/FEZERJGupG pic.twitter.com/aqpgmF7e12 — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) August 31, 2022

McInally said: “Ramez is a very gifted player technically who has great skill and has the potential to entertain our fans.

“It really is a win-win situation for both parties as we are getting the opportunity to use a player that we would potentially not have found had we gone down the traditional recruitment routes and Ramez is getting the chance to show what he can do in a first team environment.”