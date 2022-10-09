Peterhead 0-4 Falkirk: Blue Toon sit two points adrift at bottom after Bairns setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead 0-4 Falkirk: Blue Toon sit two points adrift at bottom after Bairns setback

By Reporter
October 9, 2022, 12:11 pm
Peterhead's new signing Julien Carre is fouled by Kai Kennedy. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's new signing Julien Carre is fouled by Kai Kennedy. Image: Duncan Brown.

Falkirk eased to a 4-0 victory against an injury-ravaged Peterhead who are two points adrift at the foot of the Scottish League One table.

The only goal of the first half came four minutes from the break when Calumn Morrison finished well after being put through by Aidan Nesbitt.

Substitute Juan Algeria made it two midway through ther second period following good work from Kai Kennedy.

Three minutes later Kennedy’s long range effort crashed off the bar and hit home keeper Tom Ritchie on the back, before rolling agonisingly over the line.

With 82 minutes on the clock, Liam Henderson completed the scoring, heading home a Nesbitt corner.

The visitors played out the final few minutes a man down after Algeria was sent off after he picked up a second yellow.

Manager Jim McInally accepted his side were well beaten by the Bairns.

He said: “Let’s not kid ourselves, we were well beaten.

“We did well to stay in the game as long as we did, although I did think for about ten or 15 minutes before they scored I thought we had a decent spell.

“We had a corner and the ball was cleared off the line and they score a goal after breaking quickly.

Peterhead’s Jordon Brown shoots at goal. Image: Duncan Brown. 

“It was a bad time to lose a goal, just before half time.

“I’m not one for making excuses for players but I would love to make an excuse for them this week.

“These guys are out on their feet, they had a really hard game last Saturday at Dunfermline, they worked really hard on Wednesday night (against FC Edinburgh) and we played against a team today that John McGlynn, who is very professional, had their game heads on all week preparing for this one.

“Falkirk are a better team than us anyway at the minute but I think that’s the harsh reality at the moment.

“It’s hard enough at the best of times. There’s a reason we don’t play on a Wednesday night and that’s because it’s too close to a Saturday.

“We had two players out there today who have actually been sick so I’m not going to criticise them because they gave us everything that they could.”

The manager was pleased awith debutant Julien Carre who started in the centre of midfield.

McInally added: “For a guy who hasn’t played in 14 or 15 months, I thought he had a really good 90 minutes.

“He seemed to get stronger as the game went on.

“He is a tough player and a good footballer.

“He’ll do well for us overe the next period, particularly when he gets fitter.”

