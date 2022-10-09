Peterhead 0-4 Falkirk: Blue Toon sit two points adrift at bottom after Bairns setback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Falkirk eased to a 4-0 victory against an injury-ravaged Peterhead who are two points adrift at the foot of the Scottish League One table.

The only goal of the first half came four minutes from the break when Calumn Morrison finished well after being put through by Aidan Nesbitt.

Substitute Juan Algeria made it two midway through ther second period following good work from Kai Kennedy.

Three minutes later Kennedy’s long range effort crashed off the bar and hit home keeper Tom Ritchie on the back, before rolling agonisingly over the line.

With 82 minutes on the clock, Liam Henderson completed the scoring, heading home a Nesbitt corner.

The visitors played out the final few minutes a man down after Algeria was sent off after he picked up a second yellow.

Manager Jim McInally accepted his side were well beaten by the Bairns.

He said: “Let’s not kid ourselves, we were well beaten.

“We did well to stay in the game as long as we did, although I did think for about ten or 15 minutes before they scored I thought we had a decent spell.

“We had a corner and the ball was cleared off the line and they score a goal after breaking quickly.

“It was a bad time to lose a goal, just before half time.

“I’m not one for making excuses for players but I would love to make an excuse for them this week.

“These guys are out on their feet, they had a really hard game last Saturday at Dunfermline, they worked really hard on Wednesday night (against FC Edinburgh) and we played against a team today that John McGlynn, who is very professional, had their game heads on all week preparing for this one.

“Falkirk are a better team than us anyway at the minute but I think that’s the harsh reality at the moment.

“It’s hard enough at the best of times. There’s a reason we don’t play on a Wednesday night and that’s because it’s too close to a Saturday.

“We had two players out there today who have actually been sick so I’m not going to criticise them because they gave us everything that they could.”

The manager was pleased awith debutant Julien Carre who started in the centre of midfield.

McInally added: “For a guy who hasn’t played in 14 or 15 months, I thought he had a really good 90 minutes.

“He seemed to get stronger as the game went on.

“He is a tough player and a good footballer.

“He’ll do well for us overe the next period, particularly when he gets fitter.”