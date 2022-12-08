David Robertson talks up experience of new additions to Peterhead coaching staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Robertson talks up experience of new additions to Peterhead coaching staff

By Jamie Durent
December 8, 2022, 11:45 am
David Robertson in conversation with his backroom staff Ian Esslemont, Jimmy Lindsay and physio Donal Gallagher during the 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown
David Robertson in conversation with his backroom staff Ian Esslemont, Jimmy Lindsay and physio Donal Gallagher during the 3-0 defeat to Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown

David Robertson reckons Peterhead will benefit from the experience his coaching staff will bring to the table.

Robertson has brought in former Stonehaven juniors manager Ian Esslemont as his assistant and veteran coach Jimmy Lindsay to the staff.

Esslemont was in charge at Stonehaven between 2013 and 2018, while Lindsay has extensive experience working in youth football at Albion Rovers and Raith Rovers. He also formed part of Robertson’s coaching team at Real Kashmir.

“Ian has got a lot of experience in the north-east and has been a manager in his own right,” said Robertson.

“He’s a bit like myself in that he can focus 24/7 on the job. He’s fully into it. He’s an old head with a lot of contacts in the game.

Ian Esslemont during his time in charge of Stonehaven. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Ian Esslemont during his time in charge of Stonehaven. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“I worked with Jimmy at Montrose for a little spell and he came out to India for two or three seasons. It’s another old head and because we’ve got players based in the south, that’s a great help as well.

“They’re two guys you can trust and they’re not scared to tell me their thoughts. They don’t always agree with me and that’s what you need.”

Sixty-four-year-old Lindsay turned out for Motherwell, Ayr and Stirling Albion during his playing career but dropped into junior football after a knee injury.

As well as his academy coaching experience, he has also worked for non-league sides Arthurlie and Kirkintilloch Rob Roy.

‘It’s like we’ve been together for a number of years’

Given the geographical split in the Peterhead side, Lindsay will be a point of reference for players in the Central Belt.

“We train all together but it’s a face down there and he’ll meet with the players if needs be,” added Robertson.

“It’s important to have a presence down there because we’ve got players who are based there. He knows the lay of the land and knows a lot of people in the Central Belt.

Jimmy Lindsay during an interim stint with Albion Rovers in 2005. Image: SNS
Jimmy Lindsay during an interim stint with Albion Rovers in 2005. Image: SNS

“The times we’ve been together so far have been fantastic and it’s like we’ve been together for a number of years.”

Robertson is still open to adding additional staff but his focus initially is strengthening the playing squad.

“We’re always looking to add but I’m trying to find my feet a little bit, with what we can do to bring people in,” he said.

“We find ourselves with a lack of players – fit players – so it’s a priority to get players in. It’s going to be very difficult to get players in now before the window.

“I’ve got a wishlist of staff and positions I’d like to have but it might not be possible.”

