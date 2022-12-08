David Robertson talks up experience of new additions to Peterhead coaching staff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Robertson reckons Peterhead will benefit from the experience his coaching staff will bring to the table.

Robertson has brought in former Stonehaven juniors manager Ian Esslemont as his assistant and veteran coach Jimmy Lindsay to the staff.

Esslemont was in charge at Stonehaven between 2013 and 2018, while Lindsay has extensive experience working in youth football at Albion Rovers and Raith Rovers. He also formed part of Robertson’s coaching team at Real Kashmir.

“Ian has got a lot of experience in the north-east and has been a manager in his own right,” said Robertson.

“He’s a bit like myself in that he can focus 24/7 on the job. He’s fully into it. He’s an old head with a lot of contacts in the game.

“I worked with Jimmy at Montrose for a little spell and he came out to India for two or three seasons. It’s another old head and because we’ve got players based in the south, that’s a great help as well.

“They’re two guys you can trust and they’re not scared to tell me their thoughts. They don’t always agree with me and that’s what you need.”

Sixty-four-year-old Lindsay turned out for Motherwell, Ayr and Stirling Albion during his playing career but dropped into junior football after a knee injury.

As well as his academy coaching experience, he has also worked for non-league sides Arthurlie and Kirkintilloch Rob Roy.

‘It’s like we’ve been together for a number of years’

Given the geographical split in the Peterhead side, Lindsay will be a point of reference for players in the Central Belt.

“We train all together but it’s a face down there and he’ll meet with the players if needs be,” added Robertson.

“It’s important to have a presence down there because we’ve got players who are based there. He knows the lay of the land and knows a lot of people in the Central Belt.

“The times we’ve been together so far have been fantastic and it’s like we’ve been together for a number of years.”

Robertson is still open to adding additional staff but his focus initially is strengthening the playing squad.

“We’re always looking to add but I’m trying to find my feet a little bit, with what we can do to bring people in,” he said.

“We find ourselves with a lack of players – fit players – so it’s a priority to get players in. It’s going to be very difficult to get players in now before the window.

“I’ve got a wishlist of staff and positions I’d like to have but it might not be possible.”