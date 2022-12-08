Society’s top 8 festive drinks offerings in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Society’s top 8 festive drinks offerings in the north-east

By Jamie Wilde
December 8, 2022, 11:45 am
Festive red martini anyone? Image: Shutterstock.
Festive red martini anyone? Image: Shutterstock.

It’s that time of the year when we’re at our most jovial and merry.

The weather outside may be frightful, but our local bars are so delightful!

Huddling up in the warmth over some festive-inspired drinks is an activity Society can certainly get on board with.

Whether you’re a mulled wine lover or prefer a smooth kick of liqueur, we’ve rounded eight of the best festive drinks offerings currently available in venues across the north-east.

But as well as having fun, please do remember – especially at this time of year – to also drink responsibly and be considerate of others around you.

Barbelow

Barbelow. Image: Olive Alexanders/Barbelow

Aberdeen’s Golden Square is home to one of the hottest tickets in town if you’re a fan of cocktails. Barbelow is a petite venue that oozes style on every level – when Team Society popped in to find out what it was all about earlier this year, it’s safe to say that we were impressed.

Aztec cocktail. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Chilli margaritas are undoubtedly a personal favourite here for me. But to get into the festive feel, the venue has launched its new list of winter cocktails. The Santa Spritz is ideal for citrus flavours while the Dirty Chai-Tini made with vanilla vodka, kahlua, spiced chai and espresso sounds utterly divine.

Duncano’s

Duncano’s bar and bistro. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson

Since opening in Westhill earlier this year, Duncano’s bar and bistro has quickly cemented itself as one of the north-east’s most exciting new food and drink venues. This place certainly isn’t shy about getting into the Christmas spirit.

Festive Sunday roasts and afternoon teas are two popular offerings running across December, but its specially curated festive cocktails and hot drinks are the stars of the show.

Try the Italian-infused Negroni Sbagliato with Campari, Bombay Sapphire, Vermouth and prosecco or wrap your lips around some fabulous mulled wine or luscious After Eight hot chocolate with crème de menthe.

The Ivy Lodge

New second-floor area at The Ivy Lodge on Shiprow in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Shiprow in Aberdeen is home to a number of lively food and drink spots and The Ivy Lodge is one of the area’s most popular locales. A favourite for many with its outside seating, the venue has just opened its brand new, game-changing indoor bar, allowing for drinks to be served into the later hours and an escape from the frosty weather outside!

Winter drinks will be at hand into the later hours. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Boozy hot chocolates have proven popular so far at The Ivy Lodge this winter while spiced cocktails to warm the cockles are also available on its drinks menu. If you’re available to make it down to the venue tonight, you’ll catch its Christmas Fayre event from 6pm, featuring the work of talented local crafters and plenty of winter warming drinks at hand.

Siberia

Siberia is honing in on mulled favourites this winter. Image: Siberia Bar / Facebook

When it comes to drinks spots in Aberdeen, Siberia is well up there on most people’s recommendation lists. The buoyant Belmont Street bar is one of the most stylish in the city, with its vast floor space and outside seating always attracting customers no matter the weather.

Mulled Buckfast is set to be a favourite this festive season. Image: Siberia Bar / Facebook

This festive season, Siberia have opted for a Scottish delicacy when it comes to special drinks offerings… Buckfast. The venue’s very own mulled Bucky wine has to be seen to be believed.

Mulled cider is also available and now that the Christmas decorations are up, there’s even later opening hours on Fridays and Saturdays until the new year to celebrate.

The Strong Water Co.

The Strong Water Company, High Street, Banchory. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Based in Banchory, The Strong Water Co. is one of Aberdeenshire’s most treasured new drinks venues. It recently celebrated its third birthday, fighting through the challenges of lockdown with home deliveries to now bringing experiences back in-person with various tasting events.

To get in the festive mood, The Strong Water Co. is currently offering a 12 Scottish beers of Christmas advent calendar, which is available to order both online and in-store.

Find a new local favourite drink here. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

There are plenty of quality beer choices to choose from in the shop and this gift is perfect for the craft beer connoisseurs out there, as well as those looking to delve into something new this festive period.

The Drouthy Laird

Cocktail tree at The Drouthy Laird. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Inverurie is a haven for fine food and drink. Local, independent businesses are at the forefront of its vibrant community and when it comes to drinks, The Drouthy Laird is a must-visit. Pub food and entertainment are star attractions at this popular venue.

But with December now here, The Drouthy Laird has unveiled a tantalising selection of festive cocktails to go along with its appetising Christmas food menu.

The Grinch cocktail. Image: The Drouthy Laird / Facebook

Rum Rum Rudolph, made with rum, port, Aquafaba, grenadine and cranberry juice, would be our pick of the colourful bunch, which also includes concoctions inspired by The Grinch and Frosty Jack.

The Craftsman Company

Aberdeen’s Guild Street is home to The Craftsman Company Coffee and Ale House. It’s no surprise that it’s enjoyed by Aberdeen locals and visitors alike, brimming with character and offering a fine array of food and drink delights all year round.

The Craftsman Company bar interiors. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

When it comes to Christmas, The Craftsman likes to bring people together and its festive parties are the perfect way to do so.

Whether its festive inspired buffets for large groups, some specially prepared Christmas-themed beers with work colleagues or indulgent cocktails for a night out with the gals, The Craftsman has it covered with pigs in blankets and all!

North Sea mocktail at The Craftsman. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Bookings have already proven popular, so be sure to plan ahead if you’re in the mood for a festive get-together.

Revolution

Christmas brunch offering at Revolution. Image: Revolution / Facebook

Bars in Aberdeen don’t come much more popular than Revolution. Every night of the week, this place is guaranteed to bring the entertainment factor with its club-fuelled music. But during the day, Revolution is also a great spot to sit down and enjoy a few relaxing drinks.

This December, the best way to do just that is with the venue’s festive brunch and afternoon tea offerings. Brimming with indulgent food and drinks, the afternoon tea is ideal for a chilled experience.

The brunch however is a bottomless one, meaning one brunch dish allows you two hours’ worth of unlimited drinks from a selected list for only £25pp. Festive highlights include the Santa Baby cocktail plus two festive-themed burgers. Cheers to that!

