Society’s top 8 festive drinks offerings in the north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s that time of the year when we’re at our most jovial and merry.

The weather outside may be frightful, but our local bars are so delightful!

Huddling up in the warmth over some festive-inspired drinks is an activity Society can certainly get on board with.

Whether you’re a mulled wine lover or prefer a smooth kick of liqueur, we’ve rounded eight of the best festive drinks offerings currently available in venues across the north-east.

But as well as having fun, please do remember – especially at this time of year – to also drink responsibly and be considerate of others around you.

Barbelow

Aberdeen’s Golden Square is home to one of the hottest tickets in town if you’re a fan of cocktails. Barbelow is a petite venue that oozes style on every level – when Team Society popped in to find out what it was all about earlier this year, it’s safe to say that we were impressed.

Chilli margaritas are undoubtedly a personal favourite here for me. But to get into the festive feel, the venue has launched its new list of winter cocktails. The Santa Spritz is ideal for citrus flavours while the Dirty Chai-Tini made with vanilla vodka, kahlua, spiced chai and espresso sounds utterly divine.

Duncano’s

Since opening in Westhill earlier this year, Duncano’s bar and bistro has quickly cemented itself as one of the north-east’s most exciting new food and drink venues. This place certainly isn’t shy about getting into the Christmas spirit.

Festive Sunday roasts and afternoon teas are two popular offerings running across December, but its specially curated festive cocktails and hot drinks are the stars of the show.

Try the Italian-infused Negroni Sbagliato with Campari, Bombay Sapphire, Vermouth and prosecco or wrap your lips around some fabulous mulled wine or luscious After Eight hot chocolate with crème de menthe.

The Ivy Lodge

Shiprow in Aberdeen is home to a number of lively food and drink spots and The Ivy Lodge is one of the area’s most popular locales. A favourite for many with its outside seating, the venue has just opened its brand new, game-changing indoor bar, allowing for drinks to be served into the later hours and an escape from the frosty weather outside!

Boozy hot chocolates have proven popular so far at The Ivy Lodge this winter while spiced cocktails to warm the cockles are also available on its drinks menu. If you’re available to make it down to the venue tonight, you’ll catch its Christmas Fayre event from 6pm, featuring the work of talented local crafters and plenty of winter warming drinks at hand.

Siberia

When it comes to drinks spots in Aberdeen, Siberia is well up there on most people’s recommendation lists. The buoyant Belmont Street bar is one of the most stylish in the city, with its vast floor space and outside seating always attracting customers no matter the weather.

This festive season, Siberia have opted for a Scottish delicacy when it comes to special drinks offerings… Buckfast. The venue’s very own mulled Bucky wine has to be seen to be believed.

Mulled cider is also available and now that the Christmas decorations are up, there’s even later opening hours on Fridays and Saturdays until the new year to celebrate.

The Strong Water Co.

Based in Banchory, The Strong Water Co. is one of Aberdeenshire’s most treasured new drinks venues. It recently celebrated its third birthday, fighting through the challenges of lockdown with home deliveries to now bringing experiences back in-person with various tasting events.

To get in the festive mood, The Strong Water Co. is currently offering a 12 Scottish beers of Christmas advent calendar, which is available to order both online and in-store.

There are plenty of quality beer choices to choose from in the shop and this gift is perfect for the craft beer connoisseurs out there, as well as those looking to delve into something new this festive period.

The Drouthy Laird

Inverurie is a haven for fine food and drink. Local, independent businesses are at the forefront of its vibrant community and when it comes to drinks, The Drouthy Laird is a must-visit. Pub food and entertainment are star attractions at this popular venue.

But with December now here, The Drouthy Laird has unveiled a tantalising selection of festive cocktails to go along with its appetising Christmas food menu.

Rum Rum Rudolph, made with rum, port, Aquafaba, grenadine and cranberry juice, would be our pick of the colourful bunch, which also includes concoctions inspired by The Grinch and Frosty Jack.

The Craftsman Company

Aberdeen’s Guild Street is home to The Craftsman Company Coffee and Ale House. It’s no surprise that it’s enjoyed by Aberdeen locals and visitors alike, brimming with character and offering a fine array of food and drink delights all year round.

When it comes to Christmas, The Craftsman likes to bring people together and its festive parties are the perfect way to do so.

Whether its festive inspired buffets for large groups, some specially prepared Christmas-themed beers with work colleagues or indulgent cocktails for a night out with the gals, The Craftsman has it covered with pigs in blankets and all!

Bookings have already proven popular, so be sure to plan ahead if you’re in the mood for a festive get-together.

Revolution

Bars in Aberdeen don’t come much more popular than Revolution. Every night of the week, this place is guaranteed to bring the entertainment factor with its club-fuelled music. But during the day, Revolution is also a great spot to sit down and enjoy a few relaxing drinks.

This December, the best way to do just that is with the venue’s festive brunch and afternoon tea offerings. Brimming with indulgent food and drinks, the afternoon tea is ideal for a chilled experience.

The brunch however is a bottomless one, meaning one brunch dish allows you two hours’ worth of unlimited drinks from a selected list for only £25pp. Festive highlights include the Santa Baby cocktail plus two festive-themed burgers. Cheers to that!