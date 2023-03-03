Peterhead: David Robertson talks up side’s chances of positive Falkirk result

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss David Robertson feels his side are in a better position to challenge League One’s bigger clubs.

The Blue Toon travel to Falkirk tomorrow needing points to keep up their push to avoid bottom spot.

Robertson’s only win so far came against Clyde but Peterhead managed to pick up a point last week at home to Kelty Hearts.

They now face back-to-back games against the division’s top two – Dunfermline are next up at Balmoor – and the urgency to pick up points remains ever-present.

“We have to go in with the belief we can get something,” said Robertson. “Speaking to some of the experienced players, they feel we’re getting better and staying in games for longer.

“Playing against bigger teams you automatically get a lift and sometimes in these games, you go in with no pressure on you.

“The longer the game is goal-less, if you’re the home side it gets tougher and you start to doubt yourself.

“There was relief and joy at getting a point (against Kelty) but we have to keep doing it and get something.

“We’re probably a bit more of a physical team than Falkirk but they are a fantastic footballing side. I believe we can go there and get something.”

Performances improving as team bond

Robertson believes performances are starting to improve and that has come with players gradually getting used to one another.

Peterhead have undergone two major rebuilds – one at the start of the season and one in January – which has meant a revolving door of players and a change in ideas.

“We’ve brought in 10 players and let another 12 go,” said Robertson. “You’re playing against teams who are settled when it’s almost like a pre-season for us.

“It’s taken time to gel everyone together but they are all getting used to each other.

“Jimmy (Lindsay, first-team coach) mentioned to the players after the Kelty game it’s the first time we’d played everyone in their correct position. We’ve always had to have someone helping out somewhere.

“Performances are definitely getting better but Falkirk will show us how far – or not – we’ve come.”

Hamish Ritchie, who has been missing for the entire season with a cruciate ligament injury, has taken part in some light training, but Robertson is reluctant to push him into first-team action before the end of the season.

The midfielder signed a new contract in November to see him through his rehabilitation, after suffering the knee injury in the first League Cup game against Aberdeen.

“He has an outside chance (of being back) but we have to be very careful,” added Robertson.

“He’s got to get to a certain milestone where everything (in the knee) is healed up and bonded and I don’t think he’s quite there yet.

“If he has a relapse, you’re talking about another six or seven months out. We’ll take the medical advice and see whether it’s worth risking him this season.

“He’s getting better. He took part in the warm-up and did some passing exercises but we need to be careful. Sometimes you can go into training and forget your injuries – that’s when you’re more susceptible.”