Peterhead: David Robertson talks up side’s chances of positive Falkirk result

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: David Robertson talks up side’s chances of positive Falkirk result

By Jamie Durent
March 3, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 12:38 pm
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead boss David Robertson feels his side are in a better position to challenge League One’s bigger clubs.

The Blue Toon travel to Falkirk tomorrow needing points to keep up their push to avoid bottom spot.

Robertson’s only win so far came against Clyde but Peterhead managed to pick up a point last week at home to Kelty Hearts.

They now face back-to-back games against the division’s top two – Dunfermline are next up at Balmoor – and the urgency to pick up points remains ever-present.

“We have to go in with the belief we can get something,” said Robertson. “Speaking to some of the experienced players, they feel we’re getting better and staying in games for longer.

“Playing against bigger teams you automatically get a lift and sometimes in these games, you go in with no pressure on you.

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“The longer the game is goal-less, if you’re the home side it gets tougher and you start to doubt yourself.

“There was relief and joy at getting a point (against Kelty) but we have to keep doing it and get something.

“We’re probably a bit more of a physical team than Falkirk but they are a fantastic footballing side. I believe we can go there and get something.”

Performances improving as team bond

Robertson believes performances are starting to improve and that has come with players gradually getting used to one another.

Peterhead have undergone two major rebuilds – one at the start of the season and one in January – which has meant a revolving door of players and a change in ideas.

“We’ve brought in 10 players and let another 12 go,” said Robertson. “You’re playing against teams who are settled when it’s almost like a pre-season for us.

It’s taken time to gel everyone together but they are all getting used to each other.

“Jimmy (Lindsay, first-team coach) mentioned to the players after the Kelty game it’s the first time we’d played everyone in their correct position. We’ve always had to have someone helping out somewhere.

“Performances are definitely getting better but Falkirk will show us how far – or not – we’ve come.”

Hamish Ritchie, who has been missing for the entire season with a cruciate ligament injury, has taken part in some light training, but Robertson is reluctant to push him into first-team action before the end of the season.

Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie is stretchered off
Peterhead midfielder Hamish Ritchie is stretchered off. Image: SNS

The midfielder signed a new contract in November to see him through his rehabilitation, after suffering the knee injury in the first League Cup game against Aberdeen.

“He has an outside chance (of being back) but we have to be very careful,” added Robertson.

“He’s got to get to a certain milestone where everything (in the knee) is healed up and bonded and I don’t think he’s quite there yet.

“If he has a relapse, you’re talking about another six or seven months out. We’ll take the medical advice and see whether it’s worth risking him this season.

“He’s getting better. He took part in the warm-up and did some passing exercises but we need to be careful. Sometimes you can go into training and forget your injuries – that’s when you’re more susceptible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead's Jack Wilkie celebrates scoring against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-1 Kelty Hearts: Jack Wilkie on target as Blue Toon make their point
Peterhead defender Kevin Joshua in action against Clyde. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Kevin Joshua making Scotland a home away from home
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson hopes to reap benefits of Balmoor training base
Peterhead's Daniel Fosu holds off Erik Sula. Image: Duncan Brown.
Clyde 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon edged out in crucial bottom of the table encounter
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead players need no reminder of importance of Clyde game - David Robertson
Peterhead defender Jack Wilkie. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Dundee loanee Jack Wilkie tries to find positives amid difficult season
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
Pittodrie Stadium in the 1920s. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeen's record 13-0 win in 1923 left a dark cloud over Peterhead FC
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Alloa 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon remain level on points with Clyde at bottom of…
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peterhead: Andy McCarthy reveals challenges of massive squad overhaul

Most Read

1
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
2
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
3
CR0019229 Aberdeen High Court. Pictured is William Curtis. POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER Pic by...............Chris Sumner Taken...............2/3/2020
Ex-fisherman jailed over ‘assassination’ threats to Nicola Sturgeon
4
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
5
Arcadia Bar &; Games opens its doors for the first time in Aberdeen Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Video: First visitors get a sneak peek as Aberdeen’s new retro arcade bar opens…
6
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
7
To go with story by Allister Thomas. - Picture shows; The Ninian Central is the largest platform in the UK. -. Supplied by CNR International Date; Unknown
‘One of the giants’: CNR to shut down Ninian oilfield in ‘challenging’ market
4
8
Heavy snow and icy conditions are being predicted for next week. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
‘Families simply can’t afford the basics’: Plunging temperatures are a disaster for children, warns…
9
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
10
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’

More from Press and Journal

Dr Gray's hospital
Moray maternity unit promised up to £6.6 million for return of consultant-led service
Lossiemouth broadband
85% of Lossiemouth homes missing out on faster broadband
3 Bags Wool owner holding three thrum balls in her shop in Dufftown
'More than just whisky': 3 Bags Wool owner moves to Dufftown to showcase creative…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Council takes keys to Countesswells school Picture shows; Education convener Martin Greig. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 01/03/2023
Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain's Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night
RNLI Buckie Louise Cooper
Woman makes history after becoming first female Buckie lifeboat navigator
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs. Image supplied by Rainer Fuhrmann/Shutterstock
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett lays bare challenges of club captaincy
Energy Voice: managing director, Mike Beveridge, Simmons and Co, Waverley Place, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 16-7-18
North Sea energy finance: Aberdeen expert tells it like it is
Richard Hanratty leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Hare courser branded 'lazy' after he didn't bother to get out of car as…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented