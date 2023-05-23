‘He can score the goals to bring success to the club’ – Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown delighted to sign striker Kieran Shanks permanently

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

‘He can score the goals to bring success to the club’ – Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown delighted to sign striker Kieran Shanks permanently

Frontman Shanks has joined the Blue Toon on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee having spent time on loan at Balmoor last term.

By Ryan Cryle
Kieran Shanks, top, and Jordon Brown, left, in action for Peterhead last season. Image: Duncan Brown.
Kieran Shanks, top, and Jordon Brown, left, in action for Peterhead last season. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead player-co-manager Jordon Brown hopes landing striker Kieran Shanks permanently will go some way to solving their struggles in front of goal ahead of next season.

Brown and Balmoor co-boss Ryan Strachan have made the 21-year-old the latest signing of what will be an extensive summer rebuild following the club’s relegation from League One to League Two.

Shanks, who was on loan at the Peterhead from Arbroath in second part of last term, has penned a two-year deal after the Blue Toon paid an undisclosed fee for his services.

Brown said: “We’re delighted.

“Me and Ryan made it one of our top priorities to get him in the door permanently.

“It was tough for him last year coming into the team we have, but we felt like he’s got the quality there to score the goals which can really bring success to the club.

“He’s quite a quiet lad, and keeps his head down really.

“But he’s shown on the pitch he’s a really hard worker and puts his body on the line for the team a lot of the time – as every player needed to do at the end of last season.

Peterhead’s Kieran Shanks is sent flying by Alloa’s Kevin Cawley. Image: Duncan Brown.

“With the right service and the quality in behind him, he can score a lot of goals.

“He’s shown that in his career by scoring a lot of goals for the Locos, and he got a few for Arbroath as well.

“Hopefully the platform’s there for him to kick on.”

Oldmeldrum-raised Shanks scored twice in 14 Championship appearances for Arbroath in the first half of last season after joining the Red Lichties from Highland League Inverurie Locos.

He would go on to three times in 17 League One games after arriving at Peterhead on loan for the second half of the campaign.

The Blue Toon ultimately finished bottom of third tier, scoring just 19 league goals – 10 goals fewer than any other team in the top four divisions of Scottish football.

Coincidentally, Arbroath – with just 29 goals in the Championship – scored the second-fewest.

‘Starting season with a recognised, fit striker’

Brown is backing Shanks to lead the line for Peterhead in League Two as they look to bounce back up at the first opportunity.

Having also added wideman Robert Ward from Locos since the season finished, Brown says he and Strachan are working on further attacking reinforcements.

He said: “It will be the first season where we’re starting with a recognised, fit striker – touch wood – for a couple of years.

“We’ve not scored anywhere near enough goals in the last two seasons, never mind last year.

“It’s something we’re looking to address. It’s easier said than done, as everybody wants strikers and good quality strikers, so we’re on the lookout.”

Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan. Image: Duncan Brown.

Brown and Strachan were confirmed as co-managers towards the end of the campaign, and the former is immersed in his first experience of squad-building, saying:  “There was a fee involved.

“He still had two years because I think he signed a three-year (deal) with Arbroath last year. It was a bit complex and a lot of hard work went into it, especially for myself behind the scenes – but I think it shows the belief we’ve got in him that we fought to get it over the line.

“We’ve been working on it since the end of the season. It’s been back and forth, and obviously some of it’s a wee bit out of your hands, so you’ve just got to be patient with it, but I’m delighted to get it done.

“We’ve still in pretty early stages of the plans.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]