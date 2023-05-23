Robertson Group director gets top job at Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robertson Group director gets top job at Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport

Calum MacPherson describes his new role as a “fantastic opportunity".

By Keith Findlay and Ryan Duff
The green freeport and its first chief executive, Calum MacPherson
The green freeport and its first chief executive, Calum MacPherson. Image: DCT Media

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport has unveiled Highlands-based businessman Calum MacPherson as its first chief executive.

Mr MacPherson, who hails from Inverness, described his appointment as a “fantastic opportunity”.

The former Glenurquhart High School pupil graduated in law from Aberdeen University and went on to work in a tax practice in the Granite City, focusing mainly on clients in the oil and gas sector.

More recently, he has held a variety of positions at Elgin and Stirling-based construction firm Robertson Group.

Freeport’s new CEO previously had spell as HIE area manager for Moray

He returned to his native Highlands in November 1999 and worked for 12 years in economic development with development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

At HIE he ended up as area manager for Moray, where he led a range of business, infrastructure and community development initiatives.

In 2010 he was appointed joint chairman of the Moray Task Force, which promoted the case for retention of defence jobs in the region and helped support local communities.

Currently director of capital projects for Robertson Group, which he joined in 2011, he will take up the reins at the new green freeport in August.

Port of Cromarty Firth.
Port of Cromarty Firth.

Mr McPherson, who now lives near Beauly with his wife and two children, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to lead an organisation that will play a central role in creating exciting careers for people across the Highlands and further afield, attracting large-scale international investment and playing a central role in delivering net-zero.”

Green freeport status will put Inverness and Port of Cromarty Firth “firmly on the renewables map globally,” the 48-year-old said, adding: “We need to do all we can to capitalise on this window of opportunity.

“By close working with consortium partners and stakeholders I’m confident we’ll be in a strong position to secure investment and new high-quality jobs.”

‘Extensive’ selection process

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chairman Jim Smith said: “As you would expect, the recruitment for a chief executive… was an extensive selection process.

“We needed someone with the skillset and background to be able to hit the ground running. We are delighted to have attracted an individual of the calibre and experience that Calum brings.”

Mr Smith added the new CEO would help the green freeport deliver on its ambitions for job creation, inward investment and decarbonisation.

Port of Cromarty Firth.

Inverness and Port of Cromarty Firth secured green freeport status earlier this year, with prime minister Rishi Sunak announcing it during a visit to Scotland.

Firth of Forth was also named a green freeport and between them the two locations are expected to expected to see as many as 75,000 new jobs created.

They are also expected to generate an estimated £10.8 billion of private and public sector investment.

They triumphed in a selection process which also considered bids from Orkney and the north-east, with Aberdeen and Peterhead teaming up for a joint submission.

The two successful bids will be supported by up to £52 million in start-up funding and benefit from tax reliefs and other incentives.

