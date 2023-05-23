Robertson Group director gets top job at Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport has unveiled Highlands-based businessman Calum MacPherson as its first chief executive.

Mr MacPherson, who hails from Inverness, described his appointment as a “fantastic opportunity”.

The former Glenurquhart High School pupil graduated in law from Aberdeen University and went on to work in a tax practice in the Granite City, focusing mainly on clients in the oil and gas sector.

More recently, he has held a variety of positions at Elgin and Stirling-based construction firm Robertson Group.

Freeport’s new CEO previously had spell as HIE area manager for Moray

He returned to his native Highlands in November 1999 and worked for 12 years in economic development with development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

At HIE he ended up as area manager for Moray, where he led a range of business, infrastructure and community development initiatives.

In 2010 he was appointed joint chairman of the Moray Task Force, which promoted the case for retention of defence jobs in the region and helped support local communities.

Currently director of capital projects for Robertson Group, which he joined in 2011, he will take up the reins at the new green freeport in August.

Mr McPherson, who now lives near Beauly with his wife and two children, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to lead an organisation that will play a central role in creating exciting careers for people across the Highlands and further afield, attracting large-scale international investment and playing a central role in delivering net-zero.”

Green freeport status will put Inverness and Port of Cromarty Firth “firmly on the renewables map globally,” the 48-year-old said, adding: “We need to do all we can to capitalise on this window of opportunity.

“By close working with consortium partners and stakeholders I’m confident we’ll be in a strong position to secure investment and new high-quality jobs.”

‘Extensive’ selection process

Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport chairman Jim Smith said: “As you would expect, the recruitment for a chief executive… was an extensive selection process.

“We needed someone with the skillset and background to be able to hit the ground running. We are delighted to have attracted an individual of the calibre and experience that Calum brings.”

Mr Smith added the new CEO would help the green freeport deliver on its ambitions for job creation, inward investment and decarbonisation.

Inverness and Port of Cromarty Firth secured green freeport status earlier this year, with prime minister Rishi Sunak announcing it during a visit to Scotland.

Firth of Forth was also named a green freeport and between them the two locations are expected to expected to see as many as 75,000 new jobs created.

They are also expected to generate an estimated £10.8 billion of private and public sector investment.

They triumphed in a selection process which also considered bids from Orkney and the north-east, with Aberdeen and Peterhead teaming up for a joint submission.

The two successful bids will be supported by up to £52 million in start-up funding and benefit from tax reliefs and other incentives.