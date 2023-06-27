Former Don Blessing Oluyemi joins Peterhead on two-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Former Don Blessing Oluyemi joins Peterhead on two-year deal

Ex-Aberdeen goalkeeper signs on at Balmoor after impressing in pre-season training.

By Paul Third
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi has joined Peterhead. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi has joined Peterhead. Image: SNS

Peterhead have signed former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi.

The 18 year-old was a free agent after his contract with the Dons expired at the end of the season.

The shotstopper has signed a two-year deal with the option for a third with the Blue Toon and will provide competition to Stuart McKenzie and Sandy Wood for a role in the starting line-up.

Blue Toon co-manager Jordon Brown is delighted to have completed the move for Oluyemi and is excited by the teenager’s potential.

He said: “It’s great to get Blessing on board.

“He’s at a completely different scale of age and experience to Stuart and Sandy but he’s been training with us the past couple of weeks and we think there’s potential there.

Blessing Oluyemi in action for Aberdeen last season.

“These are the type of players we want to attract to the club, guys who are coming out of full-time football and want to make Peterhead their next step.

“We believe Blessing can learn so much from the goalkeepers and our goalkeeping coach Barry Thompson.”

 

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi has joined Peterhead. Image: SNS
Father and son to tackle Ben Nevis in emotional tribute to 'full of fun'…
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi has joined Peterhead. Image: SNS
Firestarter threatened exes and carried a knife, court told
Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson.
Gelling quickly is key for Cove Rangers captain Mitch Megginson
Buses parked at Elgin bus station with passengers queuing.
Exodus of Stagecoach drivers in Elgin leads to bus cancellations across Moray
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi has joined Peterhead. Image: SNS
Moray's care services going 'back to basics' to solve care package problems
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi has joined Peterhead. Image: SNS
Stalker's victim says partner left terrified by tormentor's late-night home visits
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi has joined Peterhead. Image: SNS
Aberdeen soulmates selling their two Bridge of Don houses after falling in love
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi has joined Peterhead. Image: SNS
Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Martin Scott grateful for early learning period at Ross County
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi has joined Peterhead. Image: SNS
Mike Edwards: Current state of once great Inverness cemetery is unforgivable
Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi has joined Peterhead. Image: SNS
Newly acquired DeltaTek moves into new site in Aberdeen