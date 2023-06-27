Former Don Blessing Oluyemi joins Peterhead on two-year deal

Peterhead have signed former Aberdeen goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi.

The 18 year-old was a free agent after his contract with the Dons expired at the end of the season.

The shotstopper has signed a two-year deal with the option for a third with the Blue Toon and will provide competition to Stuart McKenzie and Sandy Wood for a role in the starting line-up.

Blue Toon co-manager Jordon Brown is delighted to have completed the move for Oluyemi and is excited by the teenager’s potential.

He said: “It’s great to get Blessing on board.

“He’s at a completely different scale of age and experience to Stuart and Sandy but he’s been training with us the past couple of weeks and we think there’s potential there.

“These are the type of players we want to attract to the club, guys who are coming out of full-time football and want to make Peterhead their next step.

“We believe Blessing can learn so much from the goalkeepers and our goalkeeping coach Barry Thompson.”