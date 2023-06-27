Rainbow flag stolen from Elgin Academy

A rainbow flag and a flag pole have been stolen from Elgin Academy with police appealing for information.

The incident happened between 12am and 4.30am on Thursday, June 22, in the Morriston Road area of the Moray town.

It is believed to belong to Elgin Academy, who have been flying the flag for Pride Month and had their own celebration on Friday last week.

Last September, the first ever Moray Pride event – which celebrated “equality, diversity and respect for all” – took place in Elgin.

Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

‘Please contact police’

Constable Ross Love said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have been in the area at this time.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously around the area, please contact police.

“In addition, anyone with CCTV or dashcams around this time is encouraged to review their footage as it may assist in our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 0647 of Thursday June 22.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Moray Council has been contacted for comment.