Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan pleased to sign former Celtic youngster

Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan has high hopes for new signing Caleb Goldie.

The 18-year-old has joined the Balmoor side on a two-year deal.

Goldie left Celtic at the end of last season and Strachan believes the youngster can bolster the Blue Toon defence after impressing in the team’s recent friendly against Cove Rangers.

Strachan said: “We are delighted that Caleb has agreed to join us.

“We believe he will add further strength to our defence and anyone who was at Cove last week saw just what a talent he is.”

The Peterhead co-boss added: “We were impressed with not just his ability but also his professionalism and we hope that Balmoor can act as the springboard for him to play at a higher level.”

Goldie, who is Peterhead’s 11th summer signing, will go straight into the squad for this Saturday’s League Cup match against Dundee United at Tannadice.