Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

River North Esk: Fundraiser launched for missing teen’s family as they say they are ‘hoping and praying’ he is found

Liam Buchan was swept away in the water near Edzell on Saturday, sparking a huge search and rescue operation.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland
Dundee teenager Liam Buchan. Image: Police Scotland

The family of a teenager swept away by a river have said they are “hoping and praying every single minute” for his return.

Liam Buchan got into difficulty in the River North Esk during a day out with friends and family on Saturday.

A huge rescue involving coastguards, fire and police was launched but so far the missing 15-year-old, from Dundee, has not been found.

Now an online GoFundMe page has been set up by Liam’s cousin, Jodie Maggs.

‘Horrendously difficult time’ for family of Liam Buchan

She wrote: “I have set up this GoFundMe page to help support my family through this horrendously difficult time.

“My little cousin, Liam, has been involved in a tragic accident.

“He was with family and friends in the area of the River (North) Esk near Edzell when he got into difficulty in the water.

“Despite people’s effort to save him, Liam has been taken by the strength of the water and we are still searching for him.”

Coastguard teams at the rescue command centre in Edzell. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Liam’s loved ones have gathered near the scene in recent days as the search for him continues.

Jodie added: “We are overwhelmed with support from family and friends and the rescue team, and we are hoping and praying every single minute that we can bring our baby home to be with his family.

“All funds raised will be sent directly to Liam’s immediate family to help them navigate through this difficult time and gather the resources for the rescue team to continue to search for him.

“Please send a prayer that Liam is returned home.”

A target of £2,000 has been set, with more than £1,000 already donated.

Three white and yellow coastguard vans parked at the command centre in Edzell
A command rescue centre has been set up in Edzell as searches continue for the missing teen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Searches continue for teen

Police divers and mountain rescue teams joined the search on Monday.

Coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Arbroath and Montrose were involved over the weekend, but stood down on Sunday night.

In a statement on Monday, Inspector Grant McGaughay said the search teams are liaising with Liam’s family and keeping them up-to-date with the latest developments.

He added: “Liam’s family and would like to thank all agencies involved in the search and the local community in Edzell for the support they have shown so far.

“They would also like to warn persons not suitably trained or equipped not put themselves in danger in the search for Liam.”

