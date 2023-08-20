Clyde 1-2 Peterhead: Blue Toon move two points clear at the top of the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clyde 1-2 Peterhead: Blue Toon move two points clear at the top of the table

The Balmoor men came back from a goal down to take maximum points against the Bully Wee.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks celebrates his goal against Clyde. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks celebrates his goal against Clyde. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown were delighted to keep the momentum going with a 2-1 victory against Clyde at New Douglas Park.

Having started the weekend in pole position on goal difference, the Blue Toon are now two points clear of a congested group of five clubs at the top of League Two.

They had to come from behind against Clyde after Bully Wee striker Fraser Malcolm headed home the opener after five minutes before goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie made two quickfire saves to prevent the hosts doubling their advantage.

Peterhead regrouped and Robert Ward’s pass set up Conor O’Keefe to convert his fourth goal of the season with an emphatic right-foot finish from point-blank range midway through the first half.

O’Keefe then turned provider as his low cross enabled Kieran Shanks to fire the visitors in front with virtually the last kick of the opening 45 minutes.

Shanks’ third of the season turned out to be the winner, although his afternoon ended on a sour note when he was red-carded in the 84th minute after tangling with Clyde defender Erik Suva.

It was the club’s third red in only eight games this term, while Suva was also sent off as both teams finished with ten men.

Co-manager Jordon Brown, who replaced Jack Brown in the closing stages, said: “We got off to a bad start, but full credit to the boys for digging in and getting back into the game.

“Conor O’Keefe has been on fire for us so far this season, and Kieran Shanks showed again that he’s a big goal threat too.

“It’s nice to be sitting two points clear at the top of the table, but we’ve only played three games out of 36, so it’s still very early days.”

Peterhead’s Kieran Shanks is sent off by referee Steven Kirkland. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Strachan, who played the full 90 minutes at New Douglas Park, said:  “Getting promotion back up to League One is our main aim this season.

“As we expected, Clyde were no pushovers and they’ll be itching to gain promotion again, just like we are.”

Despite the feelgood factor engulfing Balmoor this week, all three of this month’s victories have come on the road.

Next up is the visit of Spartans on Saturday – the Edinburgh side won 2-1 on their previous visit in the League Cup last month.

Saturday’s defeat capped a miserable weekend for Clyde following the sudden departure of vastly-experienced director of football Jim Duffy on Friday.

Head coach Brian McLean said: “It’s been a tough 24 to 36 hours for us, digesting everything that’s happened.”

