Clyde 1-2 Peterhead: Blue Toon move two points clear at the top of the table

Peterhead co-managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown were delighted to keep the momentum going with a 2-1 victory against Clyde at New Douglas Park.

Having started the weekend in pole position on goal difference, the Blue Toon are now two points clear of a congested group of five clubs at the top of League Two.

They had to come from behind against Clyde after Bully Wee striker Fraser Malcolm headed home the opener after five minutes before goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie made two quickfire saves to prevent the hosts doubling their advantage.

Peterhead regrouped and Robert Ward’s pass set up Conor O’Keefe to convert his fourth goal of the season with an emphatic right-foot finish from point-blank range midway through the first half.

O’Keefe then turned provider as his low cross enabled Kieran Shanks to fire the visitors in front with virtually the last kick of the opening 45 minutes.

Shanks’ third of the season turned out to be the winner, although his afternoon ended on a sour note when he was red-carded in the 84th minute after tangling with Clyde defender Erik Suva.

It was the club’s third red in only eight games this term, while Suva was also sent off as both teams finished with ten men.

Co-manager Jordon Brown, who replaced Jack Brown in the closing stages, said: “We got off to a bad start, but full credit to the boys for digging in and getting back into the game.

“Conor O’Keefe has been on fire for us so far this season, and Kieran Shanks showed again that he’s a big goal threat too.

“It’s nice to be sitting two points clear at the top of the table, but we’ve only played three games out of 36, so it’s still very early days.”

Strachan, who played the full 90 minutes at New Douglas Park, said: “Getting promotion back up to League One is our main aim this season.

“As we expected, Clyde were no pushovers and they’ll be itching to gain promotion again, just like we are.”

Despite the feelgood factor engulfing Balmoor this week, all three of this month’s victories have come on the road.

Next up is the visit of Spartans on Saturday – the Edinburgh side won 2-1 on their previous visit in the League Cup last month.

Saturday’s defeat capped a miserable weekend for Clyde following the sudden departure of vastly-experienced director of football Jim Duffy on Friday.

Head coach Brian McLean said: “It’s been a tough 24 to 36 hours for us, digesting everything that’s happened.”