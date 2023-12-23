Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan delighted to be granted testimonial

Peterhead player/co-manager Ryan Strachan is delighted his ten years of service is being rewarded with a testimonial next year.

Earlier this week, the Blue Toon confirmed Strachan, 33, will receive a testimonial on July 6 2024.

Strachan joined Peterhead in 2009 and spent eight years in Buchan, before leaving for Cove Rangers in 2017. He returned to Balmoor Stadium last summer after five years with the Aberdeen club.

Next summer’s testimonial is a personal milestone Strachan is incredibly proud of, as he said: “It’s not often people get 10 years of service, so it is great to be rewarded for it.

“There will be a lot to do between now and the summer for the match with getting a team fixed and things ready, but I’m delighted to have been granted the testimonial.

“I’ll look forward to the day and it will be a special occasion for me and my family.

“The club have always been good to me. We’ve been through so much together as a team and you do spend more time with your team-mates then you do your family.

“The management and the staff have always been great with me and I would like to think I have been good to them as well with my commitment and my service over the years.

“It will be a good celebration when it comes around in the summer. The club means a lot to me.”

Highs and lows during time with the Blue Toon

Strachan‘s Peterhead career has been filled with highs – such as reaching the 2016 Petrofac Cup final against Rangers at Hampden – and lows, like last season’s relegation from League One.

He added: “The relegations are obvious lows. I’ve had two with Peterhead and, certainly, last year was the biggest low of my career, never mind my time with the club.

“The way the whole season unravelled from start to finish was not good, but, at the same time, it gave me and Jordon (Brown) an opportunity to experience a real high in our careers (by being named co-managers).

“The positives have been playing in the Petrofac Cup final and winning League Two.

“It was good to get so much exposure against a team like Rangers, getting to play them home and away often, during their turbulent years.

“There has been good things and some bad, but that is going to happen in every football career.”

Peterhead, who sit second in League Two five points behind leaders Stenhousemuir but with a game in hand, host eighth-placed Forfar Athletic at Balmoor today.

It is the second of three matches where the Blue Toon come up against the league’s current bottom three back-to-back, having beaten basement side 2-1 Clyde last weekend while they travel to Borough Briggs to face Elgin City on December 30.

Strachan said: “We treat each game the same whether we are playing against the top half or the bottom half of the table.

“We have had a turbulent time with injuries and illness recently, but we will be ready for it. It was a difficult game when we played them away from home a couple of months ago.”

Peterhead will be without Rory McAllister, who is suspended, and long-term absentees Kieran Gibbons and Conner Duthie, while captain Jason Brown is a doubt.