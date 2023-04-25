Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan

Caretakers land permanent roles as they bid to keep Blue Toon in League One

By Paul Third
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Peterhead have confirmed co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan will take charge on a permanent basis.

The players had been in charge of the first team squad on an interim basis following the dismissal of David Robertson as manager last month.

The Blue Toon must win both their remaining League One matches and hope Clyde fail to pick-up a point if they are to avoid automatic relegation.

But club chairman Rodger Morrison insists the duo have convinced the board they can lead the club next season.

He said: “There were a few very experienced managers in the frame for this job and while it may have been seen as the safer option to choose experience, their professionalism, enthusiasm, and dedication has impressed us all.

“Without the luxury of a transfer window to strengthen the squad they have come in at a challenging time to manage a very fractured dressing-room low on confidence but have succeeded in turning the team into a cohesive unit up for the fight.

“They have 17 years’ experience at Peterhead between them so have seen the club through many phases and are under no illusions about the task ahead.

“They have already been proactive in speaking to prospective players for next season and are confident that they can build a competitive team for whichever league we find ourselves in.

“All of us at the club are right behind Jordon and Ryan and know that we can rely on our loyal fans to give them their full support.”

The co-managers’ first official game in charge is on Saturday at Kelty Hearts.

