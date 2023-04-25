Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead have confirmed co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan will take charge on a permanent basis.

The players had been in charge of the first team squad on an interim basis following the dismissal of David Robertson as manager last month.

The Blue Toon must win both their remaining League One matches and hope Clyde fail to pick-up a point if they are to avoid automatic relegation.

But club chairman Rodger Morrison insists the duo have convinced the board they can lead the club next season.

He said: “There were a few very experienced managers in the frame for this job and while it may have been seen as the safer option to choose experience, their professionalism, enthusiasm, and dedication has impressed us all.

“Without the luxury of a transfer window to strengthen the squad they have come in at a challenging time to manage a very fractured dressing-room low on confidence but have succeeded in turning the team into a cohesive unit up for the fight.

“They have 17 years’ experience at Peterhead between them so have seen the club through many phases and are under no illusions about the task ahead.

“They have already been proactive in speaking to prospective players for next season and are confident that they can build a competitive team for whichever league we find ourselves in.

“All of us at the club are right behind Jordon and Ryan and know that we can rely on our loyal fans to give them their full support.”

The co-managers’ first official game in charge is on Saturday at Kelty Hearts.