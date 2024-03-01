Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown tells players they can write their own story

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown has challenged his players to shape their own narrative at Balmoor.

The Blue Toon are unbeaten in their last six games but have drawn five of them.

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Elgin City was the fourth in a row for Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side.

There is a sense of frustration at the run of draws but Brown knows a two or three wins can suddenly make the unbeaten sequence look much more favourable for the club.

He said: “You look at the draws we’ve had and you think would it have been better to win three and lose two so we have more points or be unbeaten.

“We’re at a crossroads in our season where if we can win the next few games then we can look back on a decent run of form but if we lose a couple it then looks like a really poor run.

“It’s within our hands to dictate that and we want to pick up more points as we head into the final three months when things will be decided.

“The Elgin game was the same as the two previous ones where we were disappointed to only come away with a point but on the basis of the game it was probably a fair result.”

‘Run-in will be even harder’

There was disappointment at failing to take maximum points from their two home matches last week.

But the Blue Toon remain in a strong position in second place in League Two and Brown believes the fight for victories highlights how competitive the division is.

Brown, whose side travel to Dumbarton on Saturday, said: “The league has got tougher as the season has gone on.

“Teams have strengthened in January and apart from Stenny who are clear at the top the rest of the league is tight.

“There’s no easy games in the league and the run-in is going to be even harder with teams all having something at stake as we head towards the end of the season.

“Dumbarton will be a real battle. They’ve been a top four side all season so we know the consistency is there and this is going to be a really tricky game.

“But we’re looking to build momentum now. We’re six unbeaten but with too many draws.

“It’s decent play-off form if you’re not being beat but we need to turn these draws into wins.”

Key players nearing a return

Alfie Stewart is available again after serving a suspension while co-manager Strachan could return on Saturday after missing the Elgin game.

Jason Brown, Jack Brown and Scott Ross are also nearing a return but co-boss Jordon insists the trio will not be rushed.

He said: “We had some injuries during the winter period. We’ve got some bodies back but with every game going to the wire we’re putting stress on the squad of 16 or 17 participating every week.

“Ryan might be back on Saturday but Jason, Scott and Jack will be close to a return after that.

“We know the importance the three of them will bring and by his standards Jason has missed the most football of his career this season.

“They need to be right to have a right good go for the last three months and we can’t take any chances of them being not quite ready.”

Joe McKee, who came off at half-time as a precaution against Elgin, faces a late fitness test.