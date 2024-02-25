Peterhead takes positives from Balmoor draw; Elgin boss Allan Hale full of praise for players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead takes positives from Balmoor draw; Elgin boss Allan Hale full of praise for players

Kieran Shanks' opener was cancelled out by Dajon Golding in a 1-1 draw.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Rory McAllister shoots a fraction wide against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan says the Blue Toon must convert draws into wins after sharing the points with Elgin City in League Two.

In an even encounter at Balmoor, Kieran Shanks struck early for the Buchan men to claim his first goal since netting in the reverse fixture in December, only for Dajon Golding to level for the visitors midway through the first half.

It was Peterhead’s fourth draw in their last five matches and although they remain second in the table and seemingly on course for the promotion play-offs, Strachan says their progress has been hindered by a lack of recent victories.

Strachan said: “We need to find a formula.

“If I knew the answer right now then we would not be drawing all these games but the positive we can take is that we have not lost in six games.

“We are now threatening clean sheets and Kieran got his goal, which hopefully will kick him on to get more between now and the end of the season.

“For us it is slow progress, frustrating but we will get there.”

Peterhead made the ideal start by netting the opener in the 12th minute. Danny Strachan crossed for Shanks, who took a touch before firing past Tom McHale.

Elgin were walloped 6-0 on their last visit to their old Highland League rivals but they are vastly improved under Allan Hale and they levelled in the 26th minute through Golding’s tidy finish.

Peterhead’s Rory McAllister and Dajon Golding battle for possession. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Soon after, the on-loan Cove Rangers forward nearly scored again but David Wilson made a great block to deny his former club and early in the second half the lively Golding stabbed a shot off the outside of the post.

The outcome was in the balance when Russell Dingwall wasted a glorious chance for the Black and Whites in the 72nd minute, the midfielder missing the target with just Stuart McKenzie to beat.

Peterhead’s best opportunity for a winner fell for Rory McAllister but, after meeting Andy McCarthy’s free-kick, he was denied by McHale before Shanks sent the rebound over with an acrobatic effort.

Peterhead’s David Wilson is in the right place to clear a net-bound shot. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Elgin City manager Allan Hale heaped praise on his players after a well-deserved point.

Hale said: “It is down to the players and their application.

“They are listening to what we are asking them to do. They are taking that on board and I think their energy levels and attitude have been exemplary.

“I cannot praise the players highly enough for what they have given and I still think we have a lot of progress still to go.

“All supporters and managers can ask for is that players follow instructions and follow the game-plan and they are doing that.

“In the last three games, we have played the top three teams and we have not lost, picking up five points.

“For us, it shows we have got quality in our dressing room and we want to maintain that level of consistency until the end of the season to make sure we are safe.”

