Peterhead takes positives from Balmoor draw; Elgin boss Allan Hale full of praise for players

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan says the Blue Toon must convert draws into wins after sharing the points with Elgin City in League Two.

In an even encounter at Balmoor, Kieran Shanks struck early for the Buchan men to claim his first goal since netting in the reverse fixture in December, only for Dajon Golding to level for the visitors midway through the first half.

It was Peterhead’s fourth draw in their last five matches and although they remain second in the table and seemingly on course for the promotion play-offs, Strachan says their progress has been hindered by a lack of recent victories.

Strachan said: “We need to find a formula.

“If I knew the answer right now then we would not be drawing all these games but the positive we can take is that we have not lost in six games.

“We are now threatening clean sheets and Kieran got his goal, which hopefully will kick him on to get more between now and the end of the season.

“For us it is slow progress, frustrating but we will get there.”

Peterhead made the ideal start by netting the opener in the 12th minute. Danny Strachan crossed for Shanks, who took a touch before firing past Tom McHale.

Elgin were walloped 6-0 on their last visit to their old Highland League rivals but they are vastly improved under Allan Hale and they levelled in the 26th minute through Golding’s tidy finish.

Soon after, the on-loan Cove Rangers forward nearly scored again but David Wilson made a great block to deny his former club and early in the second half the lively Golding stabbed a shot off the outside of the post.

The outcome was in the balance when Russell Dingwall wasted a glorious chance for the Black and Whites in the 72nd minute, the midfielder missing the target with just Stuart McKenzie to beat.

Peterhead’s best opportunity for a winner fell for Rory McAllister but, after meeting Andy McCarthy’s free-kick, he was denied by McHale before Shanks sent the rebound over with an acrobatic effort.

Elgin City manager Allan Hale heaped praise on his players after a well-deserved point.

Hale said: “It is down to the players and their application.

“They are listening to what we are asking them to do. They are taking that on board and I think their energy levels and attitude have been exemplary.

“I cannot praise the players highly enough for what they have given and I still think we have a lot of progress still to go.

“All supporters and managers can ask for is that players follow instructions and follow the game-plan and they are doing that.

“In the last three games, we have played the top three teams and we have not lost, picking up five points.

“For us, it shows we have got quality in our dressing room and we want to maintain that level of consistency until the end of the season to make sure we are safe.”