Conner Duthie grateful for faith shown by Peterhead after ACL injury

Duthie's contract was set to run out at the end of this season.

By Sophie Goodwin
Conner Duthie in action for Peterhead against Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup.
Conner Duthie has signed a one-year contract extension at Peterhead.

Conner Duthie is grateful for the faith shown by Peterhead after the injured winger signed a one-year contract extension.

Duthie, 27, has not kicked a ball for the Blue Toon since their League Two season opener in August at East Fife, where he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

His original one-year deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but the winger revealed he has recently signed on at Balmoor for another year.

And with his rehab making good progress after getting surgery in December, Duthie hopes he can return next season and make an impact on the pitch once again.

“I have just signed a new deal and which will take me until the end of next season,” said Duthie.

“It was kind of a no brainer. The potential that the boys have and where the club want to go – I could see it even from the first couple of games in pre-season – is all really exciting.

“It’s probably been one of the best clubs I have been at in the way it is run, so it was a no brainer about wanting to stay.

“It shows the faith they have in me. They know the quality that I can bring to the squad when I am back and fully fit.

“I really can’t thank them enough for sticking by me and looking after me throughout my recovery this season.”

Duthie says suffering serious knee injury was ‘heart-breaking’

The knee injury came at the worst possible time for Duthie as he was playing regularly again following health issues which kept him out for long spells during his time at Clyde last season.

He underwent surgery to mend a hole in his heart in 2022 and the condition also resulted in a nerve condition in his back.

Peterhead's Conner Duthie pictured being stretchered off after sustaining a knee injury in a match against East Fife.
Peterhead winger Conner Duthie being stretchered off injured during a match against East Fife. Image: Duncan Brown.

“When I spoke to the physios and found out I wasn’t going to kick a ball again all season it was just kind of heart-breaking,” said Duthie.

“After all the hard work I had put in to be where I was at the start of the season and playing in pre-season games and in the Viaplay Cup – I felt in a good place and was showing what I was capable of doing.

“To then not being able to kick a ball at all, it has obviously been really frustrating,”

Duthie has tried to remain positive and looks to his comeback from his health issues as motivation. He knows he has done it before, and is determined to do it again.

“This has probably been by far the worst injury that I have had,” added Duthie.

“Last year I proved I could come back stronger and push to get into the team. It is about keeping that same mindset and momentum to know I will be back kicking a ball next season.

“Mentally I am still in a good place, especially with the boys and family I have got around me.”

Duthie has been seeking advice from Peterhead team-mate Hamish Ritchie, who sustained the same injury in 2022.

Peterhead’s Hamish Ritchie celebrates scoring. Image: Duncan Brown.

“I travel with Hamish and I think I have been doing his head in in the car because I’m always asking how he was doing at this point in his recovery and things like that,” said Duthie.

“I know you can’t compare because even though it is the same injury everybody is different, but it is good speaking to someone who has been through it as well.

“All the boys and staff here have been really helpful. If I need anything they are there and they are always checking-in with me and seeing how I am getting on mentally.”

Peterhead return to League Two action this weekend with a trip to Bonnyrigg Rose with the match subject to an 8.30am pitch inspection on Saturday morning.

