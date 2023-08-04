Conner Duthie keen to get back on track at Peterhead after heart health scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conner Duthie keen to get back on track at Peterhead after heart health scare

During his time at Clyde, the winger underwent surgery for a hole in his heart, with the condition also causing a nerve problem in his back.

By Sophie Goodwin
Conner Duthie in action for Peterhead against Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup.
Conner Duthie in action for Peterhead against Dundee United in the Viaplay Cup. Image: Duncan Brown.

Conner Duthie is keen to enjoy an injury-free season at Peterhead after suffering a health scare last term.

During his time at Clyde last season, Duthie, 26, was limited to making only 16 appearances due to undergoing surgery to mend a hole in his heart.

Before surgery, the heart condition also resulted in a nerve problem in his back – but the winger is now back fighting fit and is looking forward to making an impact for the Blue Toon, having signed a one-year deal earlier this summer.

Duthie could be in line to make his league debut for Peterhead in their League Two opener against East Fife at Bayview Stadium on Saturday.

He said: “From speaking to the doctors and for being young, healthy and fit, they couldn’t really see why it happened.

“But now after having surgery, and this might sound scary but I don’t actually think about it too much. Playing football is the dream really and just takes my mind off it.

“In the back of your head, I do sometimes worry about it, but they said after the surgery that it shouldn’t happen again. I’m grateful for that and glad I can keep on playing my football.

“Getting injured so early on at Clyde last season was a real blow.

“This year is just about getting game time and getting back to enjoying it because you do really miss it when you’re out for a period of time.”

Duthie has been given boost at Balmoor

Conner Duthie battles with Partick Thistle’s Harry Milne. Image: Duncan Brown.

Duthie is enjoying his time at Balmoor Stadium so far, as he said: “When I spoke to both gaffers, I knew I wanted to come to Peterhead.

“The way they wanted to play is how I want to play football. It’s a big platform and a big club for me to come and start playing again.

“I’ve had good minutes in pre-season and in the League Cup and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“It’s a new group of boys here so we’re all getting to know each other, and I’ve played against some of them numerous times before. It’s been really good so far and I’m looking forward to kicking on now.”

After suffering relegation from League One last term and winning only three times, Duthie believes the Blue Toon must start this season on a positive note.

Duthie said: “We have to get back to winning games. They didn’t win many games last season, much like myself at Clyde, so that has to be the main focus.

“We want to show other teams what we’re capable of. We’ve got the hunger and desire, so now we just need to keep going and take the positives from pre-season.

“You always want to win the first game of the season. It’s important to go and get off to a good start and try build momentum.”

