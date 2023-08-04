Conner Duthie keen to get back on track at Peterhead after heart health scare

Conner Duthie is keen to enjoy an injury-free season at Peterhead after suffering a health scare last term.

During his time at Clyde last season, Duthie, 26, was limited to making only 16 appearances due to undergoing surgery to mend a hole in his heart.

Before surgery, the heart condition also resulted in a nerve problem in his back – but the winger is now back fighting fit and is looking forward to making an impact for the Blue Toon, having signed a one-year deal earlier this summer.

Duthie could be in line to make his league debut for Peterhead in their League Two opener against East Fife at Bayview Stadium on Saturday.

He said: “From speaking to the doctors and for being young, healthy and fit, they couldn’t really see why it happened.

“But now after having surgery, and this might sound scary but I don’t actually think about it too much. Playing football is the dream really and just takes my mind off it.

“In the back of your head, I do sometimes worry about it, but they said after the surgery that it shouldn’t happen again. I’m grateful for that and glad I can keep on playing my football.

“Getting injured so early on at Clyde last season was a real blow.

“This year is just about getting game time and getting back to enjoying it because you do really miss it when you’re out for a period of time.”

Duthie has been given boost at Balmoor

Duthie is enjoying his time at Balmoor Stadium so far, as he said: “When I spoke to both gaffers, I knew I wanted to come to Peterhead.

“The way they wanted to play is how I want to play football. It’s a big platform and a big club for me to come and start playing again.

“I’ve had good minutes in pre-season and in the League Cup and I’ve really enjoyed it.

“It’s a new group of boys here so we’re all getting to know each other, and I’ve played against some of them numerous times before. It’s been really good so far and I’m looking forward to kicking on now.”

After suffering relegation from League One last term and winning only three times, Duthie believes the Blue Toon must start this season on a positive note.

Duthie said: “We have to get back to winning games. They didn’t win many games last season, much like myself at Clyde, so that has to be the main focus.

“We want to show other teams what we’re capable of. We’ve got the hunger and desire, so now we just need to keep going and take the positives from pre-season.

“You always want to win the first game of the season. It’s important to go and get off to a good start and try build momentum.”