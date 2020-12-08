Ross County must draw on Parkhead heroics following Rangers loss, says Iain Vigurs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County skipper Iain Vigurs feels the Staggies must draw on the spirit of Parkhead in an attempt to return to winning ways against Aberdeen on Saturday.

County went down 4-0 against Rangers at Victoria Park on Sunday, in a result which stretches their sequence without a Premiership win to eight matches.

Despite the poor league form, County registered a memorable 2-0 victory over Celtic in the Betfred Cup last weekend, with a quarter-final tie against Livingston on December 16 now standing in their way of a last four place at Hampden Park.

Ross County captain Vigurs feels his side must take the belief built in the Celtic win into Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen, where the Dingwall side triumphed 2-1 in February in one of their final games prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Vigurs said: “There are no easy games at the moment. The results have gone against us on Saturday, with Hamilton getting three points as well.

“We move on, and all we can do is do our job. We are going to go again and work hard.

“We can go anywhere and get a result – just like we showed last week at Parkhead.

“We are not afraid of anyone, and we will just try to go about our business and pick up the results we need.”

Defensive slackness proved to be the Staggies’ undoing against the Gers on Sunday, with Steven Gerrard’s men ultimately running out comfortable winners in a result which extends their lead at the top of the Premiership to 13 points.

Vigurs felt County caused the Ibrox side problems prior to the visitors’ second half flurry of goals, but rued his side not being more clinical.

The 32-year-old added: “I thought for large spells we frustrated them.

“But for the first goal they penetrated us down the right side. It’s good play. We are disappointed as it’s preventable but by the same note they are a top side who are playing really well.

“Every goal is preventable, but even at 1-0 we still felt if we stuck to our gameplan we would have a chance.

“For large spells we frustrated them. For the first goal it was good play from them, but the other three goals were preventable. We can stop them.

“The old cliche is that goals change games. It could have been a different scenario if we had gone ahead, or if we had pulled one back when we were 2-0 down.

“We won’t know now, as we didn’t take the chances.

“It was another solid shift from the lads but it wasn’t to be. We just have to move on from it now.”

Vigurs’ team-mate Michael Gardyne was caught up in an incident involving Rangers player Alfredo Morelos just before half-time in the game, following Vigurs’ challenge on the striker.

After Gardyne was booked for his reaction to the challenge by referee John Beaton, Gers defender Connor Goldson was adamant an inappropriate remark had been made.

Rangers manager Gerrard highlighted the incident after the game, by saying what was what was apparently said “does not belong on a football pitch.”

Vigurs, who was also booked for the initial challenge, does not believe 34-year-old Gardyne stepped out of line.

Vigurs added: “I just walked away, so I don’t know what was said – I didn’t hear anything that was said.

“I don’t know what they were going on about, but I don’t think anything was said to be honest. I think it was blown out of proportion.”