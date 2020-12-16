Ross County’s Betfred Cup dream ends with 2-0 defeat at Livingston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County were unable to recover from a nightmare start as they exited the Betfred Cup with a 2-0 quarter-final loss to Livingston.

The Staggies were two goals down after less than 25 minutes at Almondvale, with strikes from Craig Sibbald and Alan Forrest giving the Dingwall men a huge task.

Although County responded well and were unfortunate not to pull a goal back before the interval, they were increasingly frustrated by a Livingston side who saw the game out to book their place in the last four.

County made three changes from the side which went down 2-0 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday, with Michael Gardyne, Billy Mckay and Josh Reid drafted in for Jordan Tillson, Coll Donaldson and the injured Connor Randall.

Former Staggies winger Josh Mullin was first to threaten for the home side, with his free-kick comfortably held by Ross Laidlaw inside the opening 60 seconds.

© SNS Group

County fell behind after just three minutes, with confusion surrounding the goal which put Livi ahead. Linesman Andrew McWilliam had initially flagged for offside against Scott Robinson who played in Sibbald to tuck low past Laidlaw, however Steven McLean overruled him on the basis the ball broke for the forward off Regan Charles-Cook.

Ross Stewart came close to levelling with a flick from Iain Vigurs’ corner, with the Staggies suffering another blow on 21 minutes when Charles-Cook went off with a hamstring injury to be replaced by Donaldson.

Livi doubled their lead in bizarre circumstances on 24 minutes, with Morris’ attempted clearance ricocheting off Robinson to tee up Forrest for the simple task of heading home at the far post.

County looked for a way back into the game, with Stewart denied by Max Stryjek after being played through on goal by Harry Paton.

© SNS Group

County appealed for a red card to be shown to Jon Guthrie when tripped Mckay on the edge of the box when he was through on goal, with McLean only showing a yellow. Vigurs came close with the resulting free-kick, which went inches over the bar.

County looked for a penalty five minutes before the break, with Paton appearing to be caught by Scott Pittman as he looked to get a shot away.

County needed Laidlaw to make a fine save to thwart Mullin’s cross, with County having the final chance of the first half when Mckay went through on goal but saw his low strike held by Stryjek.

Livi were close to adding a third shortly after the break, with Jack Fitzwater heading Mullin’s corner inches past the post, before Robinson rattled the crossbar after the Staggies had failed to clear their lines from a free-kick.

County could have pulled one back when substitute Ross Draper nodded Vigurs’ corner over, however there was no way back for Kettlewell’s men.