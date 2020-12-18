Ross County striker Billy Mckay calls for show of unity in face of adversity ahead of Hamilton encounter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Billy Mckay has become accustomed to rallying against adversity during more than seven years in the Highlands.

The Ross County striker has called for another show of strong character in tomorrow’s vital bottom-of-the-table Premiership encounter with Hamilton Accies.

County’s Betfred Cup defeat to Livingston in midweek compounded a poor run of recent league form which has seen Stuart Kettlewell’s men go nine matches without a victory.

That sequence has resulted in the Dingwall side dropping to the foot of the league, with only a point separating them from tomorrow’s opponents Accies.

With the opportunity to claw themselves off bottom spot, Mckay knows there is no better time for the Staggies to show their mettle.

Mckay, who previously had two spells at Caley Thistle prior to joining County in 2017, said: “It feels like everything is going against us, but we are a good bunch and we stick together.

“I have played in the Highlands for a long time now, and it feels like a lot of things go against you. It felt like that on Wednesday, but we will go again and be ready for Saturday.

“It is a big game, there’s no hiding from that. We are all going to be up for it.

“We can use the things that went against us tonight to really bond us together and go again on Saturday.

“There is still a confidence. I think you could see that, even at 2-0 down on Wednesday we were the ones pressing and creating chances.

“We are a confident group and we will stick together.”

Mckay stopped short of saying tomorrow’s game is a must-win for his side, but he is confident the Staggies have the strength in depth to claw their way out of the predicament they face.

The 32-year-old, who netted the winner when the sides last met at New Douglas Park in August, added: “I don’t know if it’s must-win, but it’s a massive game. We obviously don’t want to be where we are and we feel one result could change it and kick us on a run.

“We have got good enough players here, we work hard for each other and I really believe that one win will kick us on.

“Looking at the bench it was really strong with players coming back, there are a few more to come back as well.

“We have a really good squad. We’ve just got to keep everyone fit, get that win and kick on from there.”

Mckay was aggrieved with key decisions which went against County in their defeat to Livi, with the Northern Irishman claiming defender Jon Guthrie should have been shown a red card by referee Steven McLean for bringing him down on the edge of the box when he was clean through.

Mckay also felt a Scott Pittman challenge on Harry Paton should have resulted in a penalty, and he added: “It was hard to take.

“We will look at ourselves after giving two cheap goals away again, but apart from that I felt we played well.

“Big things in the game went against us, a lot of us are down because it was a sore one.

“There were key moments in the game where we feel we should have got decisions, but it didn’t happen for us.

“When it’s the quarter-final of a cup you just ask for it to be fair, but it didn’t feel like it.

“We had chances as well, we are not hiding away from that.

“We feel we could have had a penalty, and maybe they could have gone down to 10 men.

“I think everyone could see I was going to get on to the pass. The explanation is that I didn’t have control of the ball, but I don’t know who ever has control of a through ball. I’m not sure about that one.

“I was definitely getting on to it and having a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but I’ve been pulled back.

“It’s up to the referee to make the decision there and he hasn’t.”