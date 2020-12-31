“Ross County still a work in progress” says John Hughes after securing first win against Hibernian

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County manager John Hughes insists the Staggies will not get carried away despite climbing off the foot of the Premiership with a superb 2-0 victory over Hibernian.

The Staggies had gone 12 league matches without a victory prior to the Easter Road triumph, which lifts them a point above Hamilton Accies in the table.

Harry Paton’s opener ended a goal drought of 571 minutes, before Oli Shaw wrapped up the victory with a clinching second goal late in the match.

After securing his first victory since taking charge at Victoria Park, Hughes insists the Staggies are still a “work in progress.”

Hughes said: “I hope that will give the boys confidence and spirit – and we probably needed a result just to give them that against a good Hibs team.

“In my pre match interview I refused to say how good a team Hibs are and how good a job Jack Ross is doing here because I have to look after my team.

© SNS Group

“I don’t want them reading something like that. It’s all about my team. But now that we have won it I can say Hibs are a great team and Jack’s doing a fantastic job.

“To come here and take their scalp with an honest hard-working performance is great. We had a solid shape with everybody digging in, and I felt we played some wonderful stuff in the first half.

“We could take it further up the pitch, but that will come as the days and weeks go by.

“We were up against it, down to the bare bones, but hopefully come Saturday we can get one or two players back and keep moving forward.

“It’s only one win. We are not getting carried away. We are where we are for a reason and we are a work in progress.”

Hughes was pleased to see his side rewarded, having been pleased with the Staggies’ displays in his previous two matches since succeeding Stuart Kettlewell.

© SNS Group

Hughes said: “It’s been very difficult. I’ve been in nine days and had three games so I’ve not really been on the training pitch.

“I’ve stood back to see what I’ve got and the sessions the coaching staff are putting on are exactly what I’m looking for.

“We have conceded too many goals but we had a solid shape. Even in the two previous games against Celtic and with nine men against St Mirren, I could still take the positives and see it. It was about implementing it and the pleasing thing for me was keeping a clean sheet.

“It has been our night and we will enjoy it, but we will get down to work in the next couple of days to get ready for St Johnstone.”