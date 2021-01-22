Former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell plotting future away from Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell hopes his early coaching grounding with the Staggies will stand him in good stead for a fresh challenge away from the Highlands.

Kettlewell was sacked by the Dingwall club last month and replaced by John Hughes, after a poor run of form left the Staggies bottom of the Premiership.

It ended Kettlewell’s 11-year association with the club, having initially joined as a midfielder from Clyde in 2009 before moving into coaching.

Kettlewell led the Staggies’ under-20s side to the Development League title in 2017 before becoming co-manager of the first team along with Steven Ferguson the following year, in a management team which guided the club to the Championship title and IRN-BRU Cup in 2019.