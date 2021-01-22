Former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell plotting future away from Highlands

Former Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell hopes his early coaching grounding with the Staggies will stand him in good stead for a fresh challenge away from the Highlands.
Kettlewell was sacked by the Dingwall club last month and replaced by John Hughes, after a poor run of form left the Staggies bottom of the Premiership.
It ended Kettlewell’s 11-year association with the club, having initially joined as a midfielder from Clyde in 2009 before moving into coaching.
Kettlewell led the Staggies’ under-20s side to the Development League title in 2017 before becoming co-manager of the first team along with Steven Ferguson the following year, in a management team which guided the club to the Championship title and IRN-BRU Cup in 2019.
