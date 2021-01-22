‘Saturday at 3pm is an incredibly difficult time’ says Stuart Kettlewell following his Ross County departure

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Having been a key part of Ross County’s success story, it is no surprise Stuart Kettlewell has felt a massive void in his life since his association with the Staggies ended.

Kettlewell was sacked from his role as manager last month, more than 11 years after he first arrived in Dingwall as a midfielder from Clyde.

In his debut season, Kettlewell was instantly immersed in success, helping the club reach the Scottish Cup final before playing an integral part in their promotion to the top flight in 2012.

After moving into coaching, Kettlewell led the Staggies’ under-20s side to the Development League title in 2017 before taking on the role of first team co-manager along with Steven Ferguson the following year.