Boss John Hughes calls for Ross County to impose themselves on Dundee United

Ross County boss John Hughes has demanded his squad go on the attack against Dundee United from the offset today.
The Staggies are bidding to follow up the recent 2-1 victory at Hamilton.
Hughes said: “It is important we try to get that back to back results.
“Our home record is not very great but we have a right good chance against a Dundee United team that are struggling for results.
“We need to impose ourselves on the game and take the game to them.
“I hope we do that right from the start.”
Our line up to face Dundee United at the Global Energy Stadium!
Join us on RCFCTV from 2.25pm for full build up and all the action! https://t.co/J8fl6mLwjo pic.twitter.com/ncRESpLtuR
— Ross County FC (@RossCounty) February 6, 2021
