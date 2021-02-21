Ross County boss John Hughes hopes Celtic win provides his players with confidence and momentum

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County manager John Hughes wants his side to prove they can beat the teams around them in the Scottish Premiership after toppling Celtic for the second time this season.

Jordan White headed home the only goal of the game as the Staggies inflicted another defeat on the Hoops.

The Dingwall side knocked Celtic out of the League Cup with a 2-0 win at November.

Hughes has also steered his side to a 4-1 home win against Aberdeen and a 2-0 victory at Hibernian since replacing Stuart Kettlewell in December.

But the County boss wants his side to start taking points off the teams around them in the table, starting on Saturday against St Mirren.

He said: “Tactically we were spot on. The goal was something we have been banging the drum about, we have to get the delivery spot on and I’m absolutely delighted Harry Paton’s delivery found big Jordan White peeling around the back. I thought Jordan was different class. He led the line very well.

“At the end we were hanging in, we were getting deeper and deeper, and flinging their bodies on the line.

© SNS Group

“They all played their part. Even the substitutes came on and helped us get over the line.

“It has to be like that from now until the end of the season. That’s my frustrating, we seem to be all right against the teams in the top half, we have beaten Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen.

“Yet, we come unstuck against teams we need to beat around us.

“That gives us confidence, momentum and a little bit of belief for the rest of the season to give it a right go.

“If they give me that effort, commitment and concentration level, I don’t think we will be too far away.

“I have said since I have come in, the consistency has been up there then down there.

“It needs to be consistent right across the board. They are an honest, authentic bunch of boys who really want to work hard. There were too many in the physio room when I came in, but I’ve now got good numbers to pick from.”