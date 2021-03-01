Fan view: Ross County cheated out of a point against St Mirren

Something went wrong - please try again later.

I felt Ross County were cheated out of a point against St Mirren.

You could argue that Collin Quaner had the right to go down, after managing to squirm himself goal-side of Leo Hjelde inside Ross County’s box, but the contact with Hjelde was negligible.

Quaner sold the dive to the referee with eight minutes left and it left the Staggies with too much to do.

St Mirren’s penalty came at a point where County were on top of the match and looked the side more likely to get a winning goal.

John Hughes’ team deserved something from their second-half performance, but, apart from a five-minute spell in the first period, they were fortunate to still be level going into the break.

St Mirren’s 3-5-2 shape caused lots of problems to County’s strategy to play from the back.

The Staggies barely saw anything of their four attacking players in the first half, so it wasn’t a surprise to see Hughes make changes for the second period.

Hughes’ triple-substitution allowed his team to match up to St Mirren’s formation, which changed the pattern of the match to a series of one-on-one duels across the pitch.

This allowed Jason Naismith a lot more room to bomb forward up the right flank and his thrust had a big part to play in his team beginning to dominate the game.

Naismith ought to have had a penalty himself in the midst of a crazy spell of play where County hit the crossbar twice.

Jordan White’s header was bulleted straight at the keeper before rebounding against the underside of the bar. Naismith was tripped as the ball came out to him, then the ball came out to Stephen Kelly, whose rasping shot hit the still-shaking woodwork.