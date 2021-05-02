Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager John Hughes hailed his battling side for upsetting the odds to secure a superb 2-0 victory at Dundee United yesterday to climb out of the danger zone.

First half goals from Jordan White and Alex Iacovitti earned the under-pressure Staggies full points at Tannadice against their hosts, who face Hibs in Saturday’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Less than a week after Micky Mellon’s team blew Aberdeen away 3-0 in the cup quarters, County got the win they needed to move above Kilmarnock into 10th spot after Killie lost 2-0 at Motherwell.

Hamilton’s 2-1 victory at St Mirren means Accies are only three points adrift of County and these relegation rivals meet in their next fixture, on Wednesday, May 12.

It was a bold and assured display from the Dingwall team against the same starting 11 for United had quite rightly been given plaudits for their performances six days previously at Pittodrie.

Speaking at full-time, delighted boss Hughes said: “We thoroughly deserved the victory. They did everything I asked of them – and kept a clean sheet.

“I don’t think Dundee United had a shot on goal, so we were solid. It helped when we got our goals.

“In the second half, we didn’t have to go chasing it. It was about keeping our solid shape, seeing the game out and being professional. We have good senior pros on the pitch who can do that.

“I felt the distances, the shape was very good and we were good in the wide areas, with Michael Gardyne and Blair Spittal causing problems.

“Big Jordan White played a real centre forward’s role, so it was all positives. I am delighted for them, to give that type of performance given what’s at stake.

“There was no trepidation in our play and goals help that and puts you in a better place, but you have to go and get them. I watched Dundee United last week and they were very good, but we nullified them and done a number on them, so I’m delighted.”

“It’s going to go right down to the wire, but it’s in our hands. I am not interested in what’s going on elsewhere. We have had big results since I’ve come in that have given us a chance of staying in this league.

“There has been frustration in terms of inconsistency of performances but we have given ourselves a chance. Once again, that is hopefully a big step to staying in this league.”