Charlie Lakin thanks Ross County as he gets set for Birmingham City return

Birmingham-bound Charlie Lakin has thanked everyone at Ross County after helping to keep the Dingwall side in the Premiership.

The midfielder, who was on loan from the English Championship Blues, came off the bench in Sunday’s stirring 2-1 comeback win for County at Motherwell.

Last-day survival win for the Staggies

That result ensured the Highlanders remained a Scottish Premiership side as they finished three points clear of Kilmarnock after a final day of drama in the top-flight.

My time @RossCounty has came to an end. I have loved every minute of it and couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity! I would like to thank all the players, staff and fans for making me feel so welcomed. I wish you all the very best for next season and the future💙💙. #19 pic.twitter.com/8VcIpI3u85 — Charlie Lakin (@CharliieLakin) May 17, 2021

We reported last week the 22-year-old was heading back to his parent club after signing a new one-year deal with City.

He scored the crucial winner in last Wednesday’s crunch 2-1 win over relegation rivals Hamilton, which put County in the driving seat going into the weekend.

Four goals in 23 appearances along with a stream of steady displays for the Dingwall team prompted Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer to take up his club’s option of a 12-month extension. The contract was set to expire this summer.

‘Grateful’ for the opportunity

Taking to Twitter, Lakin said: “My time at Ross County has came to an end.

“I’ve loved every minute of it and couldn’t be more grateful for this opportunity. I would like to thank all the players, staff and fans for making me feel so welcomed.

“I wish you all the very best for next season and the future.”

Birmingham finished 18th in England’s second tier and will be eager to kick on next term.