Birmingham City trigger new one-year deal for Ross County loanee Charlie Lakin

By Andy Skinner
May 14, 2021, 9:08 am Updated: May 14, 2021, 10:44 am
© SNS GroupRoss County celebrate Charlie Lakin’s goal against Aberdeen in January.
Ross County celebrate Charlie Lakin's goal against Aberdeen in January.

On-loan Ross County midfielder Charlie Lakin has signed a new one-year deal with parent club Birmingham City.

Lakin has spent the bulk of this season on loan at Victoria Park, enjoying a productive stint in which he has netted four goals in 23 appearances.

The 22-year-old netted the winning goal in County’s crucial 2-1 victory over Hamilton Accies on Wednesday, which means they need just a point from their final day encounter with Motherwell to secure top-flight safety.

Lakin’s displays for the Staggies have convinced Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer to take up the club’s option of a 12-month extension on his deal, which had been due to expire this summer.

The left-sided player will look to add to his 14 appearances for his hometown club, having also spent a loan stint with Stevenage.

Charlie Lakin.

Following County’s victory over Accies, Staggies boss John Hughes said: “You get Charlie Lakin who has found himself out of the team and trained like a Trojan.

“He came on in the last 10 minutes against Dundee United last week and he was the first I spoke to after the game, because I felt his application was immense.

“Toys weren’t thrown out of the pram, he supported his team-mates.

“And he’s come on and become the hero, getting the winner – I’m absolutely delighted.

“I’m just hoping come Sunday we have another hero.”

