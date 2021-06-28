Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor reveals revamped TV plans for next season

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor has revealed that the club’s TV channel is stepping up the levels to ensure all supporters will get to follow the Staggies next season.

While it looks as if, with physical distancing restrictions removed in early August, the Dingwall club could welcome all season ticket holders back into Victoria Park.

Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch hinted on Sunday that full crowds in stadia could get the green light from August 10, but stressed that date was “indicative”.

MacGregor, who was pushing for 2000 fans to be allowed in before this announcement, knows some supporters might not be ready to return to the ground yet.

Half-time entertainment and away games covered

With that in mind, the Staggies have been working behind the scenes to improve its already award-winning TV channel to cover next season.

The chairman said: “Our season ticket holders will be able to get the matches live. We’ve hired the same Ross County TV team next year, Rory Hamilton, Stephen Craigan and Jamie Lyall are in place.

“If you can’t come to the ground, you won’t miss a kick of the ball with Ross County. We are going to also improve our studio.

“We are going to improve our half-time coverage, so fans will be entertained through those 15 minutes as well.

“We’re upgrading our TV package. Our home support will also be able to see away games as well.

“We want our supporters to come back to the ground because we need their support, but if anyone still feels uncomfortable for a period then they have a TV team who did really well last season.

“Managing to secure them again was really important for us, but we’ve also improved what was already an award-winning set-up.

“We are really encouraged by the early signs of season ticket sales, particularly new fans that are joining us. That has really surprised us, but it’s great news.”

The Staggies chairman yesterday urged fans not to panic over the lack of apparent movement within the club in terms of new signings. He insists that will change in the coming days and weeks.