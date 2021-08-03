Ross County manager Malky Mackay reveals extra steps taken in recruitment drive

Malky Mackay revealed that no stone is being left unturned in their bid to attract quality players to Ross County.

Since arriving at the club in late May, the former Scottish FA performance director has worked tirelessly, even amid a sweeping Covid outbreak within the club, to bolster a squad which saw 10 first-team players freed at the end of last season.

He’s signed Ross Callachan, Dominic Samuel and David Cancola and taken Southampton’s Jake Vokins and Manchester City’s Alexander Robertson on season-long loans.

And this week has begun with the loan signing of 20-year-old Arsenal defender Harry Clarke.

There are at least four more players due to check in before the Hibs game on Sunday and Mackay said preparing a detailed “Welcome” fact-file alongside the club’s brand development officer Dale Pryde-MacDonald is a wise move.

The former Watford, Cardiff and Wigan Athletic manager said: “For attracting players, myself and Dale have put a Welcome to Ross County document together.

“This allows people from other parts of the world to have a look and have every question answered in terms of the club, its history, what it looks like, the area, airports, the city, doctors, schools, restaurants.

“All things like that, every question is covered. I worked on that previously at clubs and Dale and I are passionate about that.

“It has helped on a couple of occasions to help persuade someone to join and we will hopefully continue to do that. We will hopefully have another couple coming in next week. It’s all about the package.”

Three hats for three jobs at County

Mackay has been bowled over by the reaction to him as he settles into life in the north of Scotland and has been assisted by chairman Roy MacGregor and all at County.

He added: “I’m really enjoying it. It’s a beautiful part of the world.

“The people around the club have been incredibly welcoming. I knew there was such a thing as a Highland welcome, but maybe not as much as I’ve had.

“There are really good people working at the club. Most wear three hats because they have three jobs here, but the support I have had from the staff, from all areas of the club, has been phenomenal.

“I have asked them for help in restructuring various parts of the football department – be it the gymnasium, the branding, the sports science and medicine or talent identification area.

“I spoke to Mr MacGregor when I came in about help with these aspects and the staff here have been exceptional when I explained why we should do something. They have thrown themselves into it massively.”

Facilities on doorstep is perfect

County having the football academy on-site is a massive benefit to the Dingwall club and Mackay explained just how valuable he’s found that already.

He said: “We have the training facilities on our doorstep, which people shouldn’t take for granted and I have told them that.

“You are the envy of the Premiership up here. I have been around all training facilities in my previous job and been at really good clubs in England that don’t have anything like that.

“It’s terrific we have that on our doorstep and that we can at any point walk out there and do a session.

“If you need to take someone for extra work you don’t need to get in a minibus to a piece of land that isn’t yours, or you can’t get bibs, balls or cones.

“Even little things like that matter, where you can take people and do an extra session here on the pitch, or some work on strength and conditioning. We have everything to hand.

“If I ask my coaches to do any extra work with players, it’s an easy sell for them.”