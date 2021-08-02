Ross County land highly-rated Arsenal prospect Harry Clarke on season-long loan

Ross County manager Malky Mackay described young Arsenal defender Harry Clarke as “the perfect fit” after snapping him up on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old, who is an England youth internationalist, joins County on the back of an impressive loan spell with Oldham Athletic last season.

He has played a part in Mikel Arteta’s pre-season schedule for the Gunners, which saw them face both Hibernian and Rangers just a few short weeks ago.

Clarke joined the prestigious Arsenal youth academy in 2015, has played at both centre-back and right full-back for a number of years and will strengthen County’s defensive options.

The defender has delivered some highly impressive performances for both Arsenal’s under-23s in Premier League 2, as well as with Oldham in League Two.

Chasing Clarke for some time

Delighted boss Mackay said: “Harry is a player that I have tracked and watched for some time having seen a lot of youth football during my time with the Scottish FA.

“He is a player with talent and ability, but more so he has a tremendous attitude and one that I think is a perfect fit for our club.

Delighted to of joined @RossCounty on loan for the upcoming season, can’t wait to get started 🦌⚽️💙 #staggies pic.twitter.com/3YjiQljco2 — Harry Clarke (@HarryyClarke6) August 2, 2021

“I would also like to thank Arsenal FC for giving us this opportunity to further develop Harry, and the way in which the loan deal was conducted over the last few weeks.”

Mackay, who replaced John Hughes in May after the club maintained its place in the Premiership, has been steadily adding to the pool.

Clarke is signing number six

He has brought in midfielder Ross Callachan and striker Dominic Samuel, as well as full-back Jake Vokins and midfielder Alex Robertson as loan captures from Southampton and Manchester City respectively.

Less than two weeks ago, Austrian midfielder David Cancola was also confirmed as joining the club and he linked up with his new team-mates on Monday following an isolation period.

Arrive in Dingwall✅

Complete Isolation✅

Day 1 at the Global Energy Stadium✅ A long-awaited welcome to Dingwall for David Cancola pic.twitter.com/vNcsljlNB3 — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 2, 2021

Vokins, unfortunately, suffered a broken foot in the 0-0 opening day draw with St Johnstone on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who operates well in left midfield too, suffered a fractured metatarsal and is sidelined for an expected 10 weeks.

Welcome to County, Harry Clarke🤝 We have today signed talented young defender Harry Clarke on a season-long loan from Arsenal FC. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 2, 2021

Mackay explained after the weekend’s game that he ideally aims to add five new signings before the team head to Hibernian this Sunday.

A busy week is therefore expected as Mackay continues to replace the 10 first-team players released at the end of the season, including captain Iain Vigurs and record scorer and appearance-holder Michael Gardyne.