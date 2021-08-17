Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County coach Stuart Taylor is bookies’ favourite for Hamilton Accies job

By Paul Chalk
August 17, 2021, 5:45 pm
Ross County's coaching line-up, from left: manager Malky Mackay, Don Cowie, Stuart Taylor, Enda Barron.
Ross County coach Stuart Taylor is the bookies’ favourite to become the new Hamilton Accies manager.

The Championship club are seeking a replacement for Brian Rice, who stepped down last week in a shock announcement.

Taylor, 46, who was only recruited by County manager Malky Mackay this summer, has jumped up the list with mcbookie.com to become the 4/5 favourite to land the Lanarkshire job at his old club.

Taylor, who played 16 times for the Staggies after being signed by Alex Smith in 2004, was assistant manager to Billy Reid at Hamilton between 2007 and 2011 and helped the club gain promotion to the top-flight in 2008.

The former midfielder was brought to Dingwall this year to be part of the new-look backroom team, led by Mackay, supported by his old-team mate Don Cowie, alongside Enda Barron, who is the data analysist and player recruitment specialist.

His coaching career has taken him to Qatari Sports Club based in Al Khor, and has added to that experience in England with Wolves, Stoke and Ipswich, each time alongside former Scotland and Celtic star Paul Lambert.

It would be a blow for Mackay to lose Taylor so soon after taking him to Dingwall, but the chance to manage in his own right at a former club might be too much for the highly-rated coach to resist if the odds reflect reality.

