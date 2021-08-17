Ross County coach Stuart Taylor is bookies’ favourite for Hamilton Accies job

Ross County coach Stuart Taylor is the bookies’ favourite to become the new Hamilton Accies manager.

The Championship club are seeking a replacement for Brian Rice, who stepped down last week in a shock announcement.

Taylor, 46, who was only recruited by County manager Malky Mackay this summer, has jumped up the list with mcbookie.com to become the 4/5 favourite to land the Lanarkshire job at his old club.

Taylor, who played 16 times for the Staggies after being signed by Alex Smith in 2004, was assistant manager to Billy Reid at Hamilton between 2007 and 2011 and helped the club gain promotion to the top-flight in 2008.

The former midfielder was brought to Dingwall this year to be part of the new-look backroom team, led by Mackay, supported by his old-team mate Don Cowie, alongside Enda Barron, who is the data analysist and player recruitment specialist.

Could we be seeing this man back in a Hamilton Accies jacket? Stuart Taylor been backed from an opening 8/1 to 4/5 pic.twitter.com/C9HOaiNUwE — McBookie (@McBookie) August 17, 2021

His coaching career has taken him to Qatari Sports Club based in Al Khor, and has added to that experience in England with Wolves, Stoke and Ipswich, each time alongside former Scotland and Celtic star Paul Lambert.

It would be a blow for Mackay to lose Taylor so soon after taking him to Dingwall, but the chance to manage in his own right at a former club might be too much for the highly-rated coach to resist if the odds reflect reality.