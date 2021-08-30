Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021
Ross County

Ross County fan view: Regan Charles-Cook is starting to win over the doubters

By Peter Mackay
August 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Ross County's Regan Charles-Cook celebrates after making it 1-0 against Aberdeen.
Malky Mackay named an unchanged line-up from last Sunday.

At first sight, the XI seemed quite negative and defensive with Jordan White playing a lone striker role. However, this view was immediately dismissed when County came quickly out of the blocks and were stationed with a higher line than usual.

County set out with instant high pressure upon the Aberdeen back line when they would look to play out from the back. County’s midfield three were energized and worked hard to force the ball to be played long and on a few occasions caused errors of the Dons back line.

Ross Callachan was key in this set up and pinned himself on Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown, doing his best to stop Brown from being the pivot and dictating the play.

After a delicious delivery from Blair Spittal, a rebounded Jordan White shot fell in the path of Regan Charles-Cook. He kept a cool head and slotted past Lewis.

It was Charles-Cook’s first league goal for the club, and one which may have silenced a large number of critics. Many haven’t been filled with confidence by his past performances.

Aberdeen’s Matty Longstaff and Ross County’s Jordan Tillson in action.

But today, he was one of County’s standouts, constantly driving at full backs, creating several chances.

After being used as a full-back at the start of Mackay’s tenure, he has been placed back in his more natural right midfield position. This move is one which has seen a blossom in his performances, which was proved today with that goal.

The three points were comfortably on their way back to Dingwall until a Ross Laidlaw fumble saw the win slip away from County.

Jonny Hayes’ shot didn’t have the greatest amount of conviction behind it, but Laidlaw was unable to make the save and ultimately threw away two Ross County points.

If offered a point from the off, County fans would have been fairly satisfied. But in the manner in which the game was so close to being won, this one feels more like a loss than a positive outcome.

