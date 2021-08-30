Ross County fan view: Regan Charles-Cook is starting to win over the doubters

Malky Mackay named an unchanged line-up from last Sunday.

At first sight, the XI seemed quite negative and defensive with Jordan White playing a lone striker role. However, this view was immediately dismissed when County came quickly out of the blocks and were stationed with a higher line than usual.

County set out with instant high pressure upon the Aberdeen back line when they would look to play out from the back. County’s midfield three were energized and worked hard to force the ball to be played long and on a few occasions caused errors of the Dons back line.

Ross Callachan was key in this set up and pinned himself on Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown, doing his best to stop Brown from being the pivot and dictating the play.

After a delicious delivery from Blair Spittal, a rebounded Jordan White shot fell in the path of Regan Charles-Cook. He kept a cool head and slotted past Lewis.

It was Charles-Cook’s first league goal for the club, and one which may have silenced a large number of critics. Many haven’t been filled with confidence by his past performances.

But today, he was one of County’s standouts, constantly driving at full backs, creating several chances.

After being used as a full-back at the start of Mackay’s tenure, he has been placed back in his more natural right midfield position. This move is one which has seen a blossom in his performances, which was proved today with that goal.

The three points were comfortably on their way back to Dingwall until a Ross Laidlaw fumble saw the win slip away from County.

Jonny Hayes’ shot didn’t have the greatest amount of conviction behind it, but Laidlaw was unable to make the save and ultimately threw away two Ross County points.

If offered a point from the off, County fans would have been fairly satisfied. But in the manner in which the game was so close to being won, this one feels more like a loss than a positive outcome.