Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Connor Randall could miss Ross County’s trip to Celtic with ankle injury

By Andy Skinner
September 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Connor Randall was forced off with an injury at Pittodrie
Ross County right back Connor Randall is a doubt for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Celtic due to an ankle injury.

Englishman Randall suffered the knock during the latter stages of the Staggies’ 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in their last outing, which forced him to be substituted.

Randall was among three players who had to be withdrawn, with Regan Charles-Cook and David Cancola also going off.

Malky Mackay

It is Randall’s injury which is of the most concern to Mackay however, with the Staggies boss keen to give the 25-year-old time to fully recover.

Mackay said: “Connor is one we are nursing along with an ankle injury.

“He took a bad knock and we are working on him at the moment.

“We will see how we go. There’s nothing that’s going to need an operation, but it wasn’t just a knock. It’s something we are going to need to look at a bit more than that.

Along with Charles-Cook and Cancola, Mackay is hopeful of having on-loan Coventry City player Jack Burroughs back in contention following an ankle injury.

With Southampton loanee Jake Vokins still sidelined with a fractured metatarsal, in addition to Randall, Burroughs could provide timely cover at full back.

Jack Burroughs.

Mackay added: “We have still got Jake Vokins out on a longer-term basis. He’s still another little while away, he’s still down with Southampton at the moment.

“Other than that we have got a fully fit and healthy squad and we should have everyone available.”

