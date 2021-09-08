Connor Randall could miss Ross County’s trip to Celtic with ankle injury

Ross County right back Connor Randall is a doubt for Saturday’s Premiership trip to Celtic due to an ankle injury.

Englishman Randall suffered the knock during the latter stages of the Staggies’ 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in their last outing, which forced him to be substituted.

Randall was among three players who had to be withdrawn, with Regan Charles-Cook and David Cancola also going off.

It is Randall’s injury which is of the most concern to Mackay however, with the Staggies boss keen to give the 25-year-old time to fully recover.

Mackay said: “Connor is one we are nursing along with an ankle injury.

“He took a bad knock and we are working on him at the moment.

“We will see how we go. There’s nothing that’s going to need an operation, but it wasn’t just a knock. It’s something we are going to need to look at a bit more than that.

Along with Charles-Cook and Cancola, Mackay is hopeful of having on-loan Coventry City player Jack Burroughs back in contention following an ankle injury.

With Southampton loanee Jake Vokins still sidelined with a fractured metatarsal, in addition to Randall, Burroughs could provide timely cover at full back.

Mackay added: “We have still got Jake Vokins out on a longer-term basis. He’s still another little while away, he’s still down with Southampton at the moment.

“Other than that we have got a fully fit and healthy squad and we should have everyone available.”