Malky Mackay urges Ross County to show belief in their own game against Celtic

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the Staggies must make the trip to Parkhead with the intention of causing Celtic problems.

Although the Hoops were defeated 1-0 to Rangers in their last outing the Parkhead side have shown some ruthless home form so far this term, putting six goals past both Dundee and St Mirren.

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has implemented a visibly attacking style of play, which was evidenced by his starting line-up for the trip to Ibrox.

The Staggies have recent experience of victory at Parkhead, having defeated Celtic 2-0 in the Betfred Cup last December.

Mackay, who played for Celtic during the 1990s, says his players must show belief in their own game when they travel to Glasgow’s east end.

Mackay said: “There are always ways teams can beat you, but there are always ways you can beat them.

“Everyone has strengths and weaknesses, but it’s not just finding them – it’s executing that.

“That’s the same the world over, any game you go into. It will not be any different on Saturday.

“It’s a club I know well obviously, I was there for six years and over the last few years I worked with their academy directors and some of their players.

“I know the club really well, and I know the challenge that we face on Saturday. We’ve got to make sure that we go there with that same belief that we had at Pittodrie, and that we had for large parts of the game against Rangers.

“We need to make sure we look to cause them problems as much as knowing that they’re going to be a good team.”

Tomorrow’s match will complete a sequence of opening matches against last season’s top five, with newly-promoted Hearts the visitors to Dingwall next weekend.

Having taken two points from their first four games, with a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen at Pittodrie last time out, Mackay feels his side must take confidence into this weekend’s encounter.

He added: “We were in the game at Pittodrie and certainly equal to them right up until the last minute.

“That is the evidence that I can show the players.

“I can say it and they can believe the manager or not, think I’m trying to kid them on, but I can show footage and say this is what we did.

“The more you show that, the more confident they should be.

“It’s okay me telling them they’re good players, but they need to see it.”

Mackay will come up against Postecoglou for the first time, with the former Australia head coach having arrived at Parkhead during the summer from Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos.

The Staggies boss has been impressed by the impact he has made so far, adding: “It is a cauldron he’s coming into. Within a couple of weeks you’ve got the world berating him, but that’s the world we live in at the moment.

“What I saw was calmness. Clearly they were going to bring players in and they have. Are they in as early as they wanted? Of course not.

“The chief executive has changed and there is a lot of flux at the club.

“As far as I’m aware he has come in in a very calm manner and there’s a clarity in what he wants. They are going about that in the correct way and they are winning games.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all. He’s an experienced football manager who has gone in and he’s handling a situation that is not easy.

“Until you stand in those shoes, it’s not an easy thing to understand – especially with the kind of intensity and spotlight he’s under.”