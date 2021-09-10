Ross County boss Malky Mackay pays tribute to analyst Enda Barron for role in studying new-look Celtic

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says his analysis team are working overtime to study the threats of Celtic’s newcomers.

The Hoops have undergone a heavy rebuild since Ange Postecoglou arrived as manager earlier this summer, with a total of 14 players arriving.

Of those drafted in, Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, Portuguese winger Jota and on-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers joined late in the transfer window and could make their debuts against the Staggies on Saturday.

Among Mackay’s first moves after taking over as County manager in May was to hire Enda Barron, to oversee the Dingwall club’s data analysis and player recruitment structures.

Mackay says Barron has had a big role in pinpointing the threats of the new-look Hoops, and he said: “I’ve locked Enda Barron in a darkened room, with his three laptops and his wi-fi. He’s away finding as much information as he can.

“It’s what every club does. There’s a couple of systems out there that everyone uses and you can find any player in the world now and watch them play football.

“There is no hiding place. Thank God I wasn’t playing in that era or I might not have got a couple of the moves I did.

“We will look at them, absolutely, and learn as much about the strengths and weaknesses of those players as we can on the basis of their last clubs.

“We will look at Celtic as a whole and decide on how we approach it.

“There are new players in the door for them, but new players for us as well.”

Mackay will return to Parkhead as a manager for the first time. His six-year playing stint with Celtic ended with his move to Norwich City in 1998.

The former Watford and Cardiff City boss is excited by the prospect of this weekend’s encounter, adding: “I went from Queen’s Park – my club, my dad’s club and the one I was born and brought up around.

“I was the strange one at school. They were all Celtic and Rangers fans and I was Queen’s Park.

“We lived five miles away from Parkhead in Baillieston, part of the east end of Glasgow, so I knew Celtic really well.

“Then, moving from Queen’s Park and leaving a job working for the Bank of Scotland to become a professional footballer (with Celtic), that was the club I started my career at.

“It ended up being my launchpad to England and all the memories I have from there.

“Celtic is a time in my life I really look back on with fondness. It was five managers in six years, so I don’t know if that says more about the club or me.

“It was a very traumatic time at the club, well-documented, with different ownership and managers coming and going.

“But it was an incredible experience playing in Old Firm games, winning the league and breaking 10-in-a-row for Rangers.

“To go back there and manage will be special on Saturday, but my first and only thought will be for Ross County and making sure my team, players and staff are protected by myself and we give a good account of ourselves.”