Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordan Tillson confident Ross County will start turning positive performances into wins

By Andy Skinner
October 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
Jordan Tillson in action for Ross County.
Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson says the Staggies must not allow their performances to be affected by their wait for a first Premiership win of the season.

County have yet to register their first league win of the season, which Malky Mackay’s men will aim to change at the ninth attempt when they host St Mirren on Saturday.

The Staggies’ recent form has not come through a lack of goalscoring chances however, with the Dingwall men having hit the woodwork in their last two solitary-goal losses to Motherwell and Dundee United.

Englishman Tillson insists his side cannot let previous results have a detrimental effect on their displays.

He added: “I don’t think we can be too disappointed, because we have played well.

“We want to win games, that’s what we are here to do.

“I think we are not far from going on a run, but we just need to keep doing what we have been doing, and not get disappointed if it hasn’t gone our way.

“I’m sure it will turn around, because when you are not playing well and not picking results it’s tough.

“We are playing well, but we are not quite getting the results.”

Malky Mackay.

The visit of Jim Goodwin’s side will be County’s first home game for nearly a month, having drawn 2-2 against second-placed Hearts in their last Dingwall outing on September 18.

Tillson has been encouraged with the way his side has performed against some of the leading sides in the division, ahead of back-to-back home fixtures against the Buddies and Livingston.

The 28-year-old added: “We have gone toe-to-toe with pretty much everyone in the league so far, except from the first half against Hibernian when we didn’t do as well as we have been doing.

“Apart from that we have had a real good go. It goes to show that if we keep doing what we have been doing, we have not been far from picking up results against Hearts and even the bigger teams like Celtic and Rangers.”

Tillson has started every game this term and was an ever-present in the side until being substituted in the recent loss to Dundee United.

Jordan Tillson.

The former Exeter City player, who joined County in January 2020, says he is savouring the challenges he is being posed in the Scottish Premiership.

He added: “I love playing in games against the likes of Rangers and Celtic, because the crowd is huge and it’s a massive occasion to play in.

“Everyone loves their football up here, it’s evident to see how enthusiastic everyone is.

“Even in the games against teams around us, you can tell the supporters are really desperate to win games.

“It means everything to them, so we’ve just got to make sure we give everything we can on the pitch and hopefully we can get the results we need.”

