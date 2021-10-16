Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay demands Ross County sharpen up at the back following loss to St Mirren

By Andy Skinner
October 16, 2021, 5:57 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says the Staggies must cut out the loss of slack goals following their 3-2 loss to St Mirren.

The result leaves County without a win from their opening nine league matches, with the Dingwall men remaining 11th in the table but now four points behind Livingston.

Mackay felt County contributed to their own downfall with the loss of three cheap first half goals, with the Staggies boss demanding his side sharpens up defensively.

Mackay said: “In the first half we came off 3-1 down and I was really disappointed with the scoreline.

“We can’t give away poor goals like that. For the first one, Jack Baldwin slipped and allowed Brophy in and it’s a good finish.

“At the second one, Harry Clarke didn’t pick up his man and Marcus Fraser scored an easy header at the far post.

Marcus Fraser celebrates netting for St Mirren.

“The third one, on any other day, a player 250 games deep just heads the ball and Jack left it. It’s not as if there was a shout or anything like that.

“To lose a goal like that is disappointing, especially when we got back into the game.

“We hit the bar, the goalkeeper made a great save and we then scored the free-kick.

“To go in at 2-1 down would have been different.”

Mackay took encouragement from County’s vastly-improved second half display, in which they ultimately fell short of securing a leveller following sustained spells of pressure.

He added: “At half-time I questioned their energy levels, because it didn’t look like our normal energy levels in the game.

Blair Spittal celebrates netting for Ross County.

“At that point, you’d be looking at how we trained and if everything is OK.

“To be fair, in the second half we and pressed them back to their own goal. We hit both posts and ended up with 56% possession, 20 crosses and 20 shots on St Mirren’s goal.

“To come away with a defeat is disappointing, but it’s for a reason. We gave away a couple of horror goals.

“I was delighted with the way they put themselves forward in the second half and went on the front foot.

“I’m delighted with both wide areas where we caused real threats. I’m disappointed not to the result, but to see we were in the game until the last minute and pressing to try and get the equaliser keeps that confidence we will be OK.”

