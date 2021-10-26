Malky Mackay urges Ross County to channel frustration into crucial Dundee match

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hopes the weekend hurt felt by his players can have a galvanising effect in Wednesday’s crucial Premiership match at Dundee.

The bottom-placed Staggies are searching for their first victory of the season when they make the trip to Dens Park.

It is a vital fixture for the Dingwall men, with the Dark Blues sitting four points ahead of them in 11th position.

The Staggies were dealt a cruel late setback against Livingston on Saturday, when they conceded a 95th minute goal which left them empty-handed.

Mackay revealed the late blow drew an angry response from his players, which he hopes can fire them up for the challenge they face in Tayside.

Mackay said: “There was a little bit of anger in a couple of them with each other. There was frustration between them at the end of the game before we came in.

“It was last minute, and when you’re in this situation those things happen.

“We are away from home in the Premiership against a team that did well at the weekend.

“It’s tough every week, there are no easy games in this league. There is complete respect given to every team and every game we go into.

“But I want to make sure we win every game we go into. That’s the mindset I give my team before we go into every game.

“That’s not naivety in terms of not understanding we’ve got to be tactically disciplined, but I just look at the team we’ve got and I think there’s potential in that team to go and do really well.”

Dark Blues going into match on form

Dundee, who won promotion from the Championship last term, have taken four points from their last two games against Aberdeen and Hearts.

Mackay expects to come up against a confident side, adding: “They have come off the back of a great result against Hearts at Tynecastle.

“James has done really well at Dundee in terms of bringing them back into the league again and stabilising it.

“I know Charlie Adam well from my time in England. He’s a good player, and the focal point for the team.

“We’ve had a conversation on them, and we will continue to do that as to where we think the challenges are going to be against them.”

The trip to Dundee will complete County’s opening round of fixtures, with a further 27 matches to be played.

Despite the lack of wins, Mackay remains convinced his side has what it takes to compete in the Premiership.

He added: “We keep going into these games having real belief in our ability. The evidence has shown it, and I’m talking to them on a regular basis about it.

“After this we will have played against all the teams, and we know exactly what we are coming up against.

“Over the piece we have been as good as most teams in this league. We are holding on to that.”