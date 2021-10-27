Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay says 5-0 triumph over Dundee is fitting reward for Ross County’s recent efforts

By Andy Skinner
October 27, 2021, 10:35 pm Updated: October 27, 2021, 10:40 pm
Malky Mackay is thrilled after Ross County's 5-0 win against Dundee.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay feels the Staggies’ 5-0 victory over Dundee was a long-awaited reward for his players recent efforts.

County had not won a league match in their opening 10 fixtures prior to the thumping win at Dens Park, which is the Staggies’ record top-flight triumph.

Although the Staggies remain bottom, they now trail Dundee by only a point ahead of Saturday’s home match against Hibernian.

Mackay felt the result had been coming, with his side having fallen to a number of narrow defeats despite performing well in recent weeks.

He said: “I genuinely think in the last four games, I’m not saying we could have won 5-0, but could have turned a performance into goals. I was delighted because Dundee have had a couple of results recently.

“James McPake has done well this season taking his team into this division and settling and we knew it was going to be tough. We had to start well, we had to start like we did against Livingston at the weekend. We did.

Joseph Hungbo leads Ross County’s celebrations following his goal against Dundee.

“Special credit to my goalkeeper because he makes a hell of a save at 0-0. That can change things sometimes in terms of confidence and momentum. I think after that we got it down, got it to our wingers and caused havoc in the first half.

“I’m delighted with the whole team’s performance, but especially my back four and my goalkeeper. They deserved the clean sheet and we knew at half-time that they had to change things.

“They brought on Sheridan, they had Cummings and Griffiths on. We stood firm to that. We had to win second balls. I’m really delighted with the performance, but I genuinely think in the last four or five weeks that we’ve been the equal of any team we’ve faced. It’s just been a matter of time.”

Mackay is now determined to build on his first league triumph since taking charge of the Staggies in the summer, as he aims to repay the faith of chairman Roy MacGregor.

He added: “I’m really proud to be here and the manager of this club. It’s a fabulous little club. It is a small club with a small number of staff who put in many hours a day to keep it going.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

“We’ve got a fabulous man as chairman in Roy MacGregor and Steven Ferguson as chief executive. I’m working for people who see the plan and the journey. They’ve allowed me to join in and had confidence in me to put in place the various strategies that I want to put in place to help the performances.

“These things take time. We had 16 players leave the club in the summer. We had to rebuild, but the two people I’ve been dealing with above me have been there with me every day.

“They see the work that we’re putting in. To see the players keep going toe to toe and keep putting in performances like that, that’s for everyone at the club. “

