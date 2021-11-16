Jordan Tillson feels benefits of Malky Mackay’s Ross County rebuild

Jordan Tillson is confident his best form for Ross County is still to come under manager Malky Mackay.

Midfielder Tillson has started all but two of the Staggies’ matches in all competitions this season, establishing himself as a key component in the heart of Mackay’s side.

County have struggled for form this season and remain four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

The Dingwall side ended their pursuit of their first league triumph of the season in emphatic fashion, with a 5-0 victory over Dundee last month.

Tillson believes Mackay’s vision for the side is beginning to come to fruition, and the Englishman feels he is personally reaping the benefits.

Tillson said: “There’s been a big change at the club. It was obviously hard to get the gameplans and things we wanted to get sorted straight away with the Covid setback as well.

“I think everyone understands what is required and we are starting to deliver on that now.

“I really feel like the manager has helped my game and I’m going to develop under him.

“We had a good video meeting on Tuesday morning, and we don’t have a game this weekend. It was a bit of a chance to watch the game back and have a reset on what we can do well, and what we can do better.

“It’s been really good. I just want to progress in my career – and I feel like the manager can help me do that.”

Shielding the backline a role Tillson is savouring

Tillson has been with County since January 2020, having been brought to the Highlands by then co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson.

The 28-year-old also featured regularly under John Hughes towards the end of last season.

Tillson feels a settled run in a deeper midfield role this term is bringing out the best in him.

He said: “Last year I ended up playing in a couple of different positions. I was a bit higher up the pitch.

“This year the manager wants me to stay and help out the back four at times. I think that’s what my game is about.

“I’m quite mobile and I enjoy getting around the pitch and helping team-mates out.

“Whatever he asks me to do, I’m willing to do it.”

County do not play again until next Wednesday, when they face Hibernian in a rearranged fixture at Victoria Park.

Although Tillson has been encouraged by recent displays, he accepts points are required from their upcoming run of matches.

He added: “I think the progression of the team since the start of the season has shown.

“We played some really good stuff and we’ve been close to getting the results that we need, we’ve just got to keep doing the gameplan that the manager has been telling us.

“I think everyone has played and had a good start to the season, so it’s now time where we need to turn those performances into results.”