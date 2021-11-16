Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordan Tillson feels benefits of Malky Mackay’s Ross County rebuild

By Andy Skinner
November 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson.

Jordan Tillson is confident his best form for Ross County is still to come under manager Malky Mackay.

Midfielder Tillson has started all but two of the Staggies’ matches in all competitions this season, establishing himself as a key component in the heart of Mackay’s side.

County have struggled for form this season and remain four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

The Dingwall side ended their pursuit of their first league triumph of the season in emphatic fashion, with a 5-0 victory over Dundee last month.

Tillson believes Mackay’s vision for the side is beginning to come to fruition, and the Englishman feels he is personally reaping the benefits.

Malky Mackay.

Tillson said: “There’s been a big change at the club. It was obviously hard to get the gameplans and things we wanted to get sorted straight away with the Covid setback as well.

“I think everyone understands what is required and we are starting to deliver on that now.

“I really feel like the manager has helped my game and I’m going to develop under him.

“We had a good video meeting on Tuesday morning, and we don’t have a game this weekend. It was a bit of a chance to watch the game back and have a reset on what we can do well, and what we can do better.

“It’s been really good. I just want to progress in my career – and I feel like the manager can help me do that.”

Shielding the backline a role Tillson is savouring

Tillson has been with County since January 2020, having been brought to the Highlands by then co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson.

Jordan Tillson in action for Ross County

The 28-year-old also featured regularly under John Hughes towards the end of last season.

Tillson feels a settled run in a deeper midfield role this term is bringing out the best in him.

He said: “Last year I ended up playing in a couple of different positions. I was a bit higher up the pitch.

“This year the manager wants me to stay and help out the back four at times. I think that’s what my game is about.

“I’m quite mobile and I enjoy getting around the pitch and helping team-mates out.

“Whatever he asks me to do, I’m willing to do it.”

County do not play again until next Wednesday, when they face Hibernian in a rearranged fixture at Victoria Park.

Although Tillson has been encouraged by recent displays, he accepts points are required from their upcoming run of matches.

He added: “I think the progression of the team since the start of the season has shown.

“We played some really good stuff and we’ve been close to getting the results that we need, we’ve just got to keep doing the gameplan that the manager has been telling us.

“I think everyone has played and had a good start to the season, so it’s now time where we need to turn those performances into results.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]