SPFL confirm new date for Ross County’s Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian

Ross County’s Scottish Premiership match against Hibernian has been rearranged for Wednesday November 24.

The game was initially meant to take place last Saturday but was postponed following a Covid outbreak in the Hibernian camp.

The game was rescheduled for Wednesday evening but was again called off on Tuesday.

Hibernian were due to face Livingston this weekend but that game has been moved to December 8, meaning Jack Ross’ side are set to play nine times in the space of four weeks.

Our postponed home match with Hibernian FC has now been re-arranged for Wednesday 24th November at 7.45pm pic.twitter.com/zIsAHr5zwN — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) November 4, 2021

The two postponements were frustrating for a Ross County side looking to build momentum following last month’s 5-0 victory at Dundee – their first win of the season.