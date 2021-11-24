Ashley Maynard-Brewer feels long-awaited first team football at Ross County is helping him thrive

Ashley Maynard-Brewer is keen to reward Ross County for handing him the first team opportunity he has long craved.

Australian goalkeeper Maynard-Brewer has established himself as the Staggies’ first choice since dislodging Ross Laidlaw in September, making seven appearances.

The on-loan Charlton Athletic goalkeeper has appeared just five times for his parent club, with a handful of further outings during previous loan spells with Chelmsford and Dover.

Having been shown a leap of faith by County manager Malky Mackay, the 22-year-old hopes the senior game time can be the making of him.

Maynard-Brewer said: “I have been loving it. In the last year or two I was getting the odd cup game here and there.

“It was good to be part of a first team setup, but it was frustrating watching on and trying to learn from the other goalkeepers.

“Since coming here and getting consistent game time, it has been a challenge. There have been a lot of tough games to be a part of, but it’s been very enjoyable.

“If you had told me that I’d be playing at a ground like Ibrox a few months ago I would have been really nervous and wouldn’t think I would be able to perform as I normally do.

“It has been nice to be chucked into those situations and see how I come out of it.

“It definitely gets easier. For a goalkeeper it’s more about your concentration and focus, and at this level there are a lot of small details.

“When you get a run of games, these things get into the back of your head and you don’t have to think about them too much.”

Staggies in a good place as busy schedule looms

County take on Hibernian tonight in a rearranged Victoria Park fixture, in their first game since their 4-2 loss to Rangers at Ibrox on November 7.

The Staggies are looking to rack up the points in the coming weeks, having only recorded one win from their opening 12 matches.

Although Hibs ran out 3-0 winners when the sides last met at Easter Road in August, Maynard-Brewer is confident his side have come a long way since then.

He added: “That was my first game after I came in. They looked like they outclassed us in a lot of areas.

“We know what they are good at and on Wednesday we will give it a good go.

“We are a much different team to what we were then. I think we have shown that in the last month or two.

“One game that really showed it was Dundee. In the games preceding that we were giving away sloppy goals, but we were still performing really well.

“We have got 10 games in six weeks now. We are a good group of guys and we get along, so I think we will show what we are all about and put in some good performances.

“It’s busy, but if we get a good few results and go on a bit of a run we will be welcoming the challenges.

“It all depends on how we are playing, but we are looking forward to the next six weeks.”

Australia international Boyle a key threat for Hibs

Maynard-Brewer was part of Australia’s under-23 side which competed at the Olympics in the summer, prior to his switch to Dingwall.

Although he has yet to win a senior cap Maynard-Brewer is well aware of the threat posed by Aussie international Martin Boyle, who will line up for Hibs this evening.

Attacker Boyle netted a hat-trick in Hibs’ Premier Sports Cup semi-final triumph over Rangers on Sunday, and Maynard-Brewer added: “I know of him. The Socceroos put out quite a lot of stuff about him on Twitter.

“He looks like a good player, and it will be a good challenge playing against him on Wednesday night.

“Hopefully he doesn’t hurt us too much, and we can nullify his threat.

“He’s very well thought of in the Australia setup. We see that in the performances he has put in for the national team. He has done really well.”