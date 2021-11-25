Malky Mackay feels Ross County have shown they are a match for Dundee United

Ross County manager Malky Mackay says Saturday’s opponents Dundee United are among a number of teams the Staggies feel they are a match for.

United ran out 1-0 winners when the sides last met at Tannadice in October, with the Staggies failing to capitalise on a succession of second half chances.

The loss came in the midst of a four-match losing streak for County, at a time when they were still chasing their first win of the campaign.

United have enjoyed an excellent start to the season under Tam Courts and sit fourth in the Premiership – 15 points ahead of the Dingwall men.

With the second round of fixtures now underway, and County fresh from a fine 1-0 win over Hibernian in midweek, Mackay says his side are out to prove a point.

Mackay said: “I was like a broken record for a few weeks. We played the quartet of Motherwell, Dundee United, St Mirren and Livingston.

“In the four games we created chances, we had a higher percentage of possession than the opposition.

“But there were at least two, if not three howler errors.

“We were playing teams we were a match for, and in the second half at Tannadice I thought we were absolutely fantastic and did everything but score.

“It’s just the players having that belief in themselves that they are as good as anything in this league. I firmly believe it from what I’m seeing from them.

“We just need to make sure over the nine games we pick up enough to get back into that little group. At that point anything happens.”

Staggies can cope with heavy schedule

The visit of United marks a quick turnaround for the Staggies following their triumph over Hibs, however, Mackay is confident his players will adapt to the busy schedule.

He added: “If you have a way of working, it helps in a situation where the games are coming thick and fast.

“We have got people in the building with an understanding of their role and responsibilities, so the players know exactly what they are doing every day they come in.

“After the debrief on Hibs that has been parked to one side, and we have started talking about Dundee United.

“They don’t get the chance to rest and reflect, and sit on their laurels. We move on to the next thing, and that’s how it’s going to be over the next period.”

Mackay feels his players can feed off the psychological boost of securing their first home league victory of the campaign.

He added: “At the start of this little run of games, it’s important we get confidence.

“It was important we got that home win to put that to bed, and I’m delighted with the clean sheet.

“There’s a buoyance because we have taken a good scalp against a team that have just come off the back of a fabulous result.”