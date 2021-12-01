Connor Randall ready for switch of full back role if called upon by Ross County boss Malky Mackay

Ross County defender Connor Randall will take it in his stride if he is asked to change full back role against St Mirren tonight.

Randall has played at left back in recent weeks, since returning from an ankle injury which kept him out for two months.

With Harry Clarke suspended for tonight’s trip to Paisley, Staggies boss Malky Mackay has the option of restoring Randall to his natural position.

That could pave the way for left back Jake Vokins to make his first league appearance, having been sidelined with a metatarsal fracture which he suffered shortly after making the loan move from Southampton.

Former Liverpool defender Randall is ready to adapt if called upon by manager Malky Mackay.

He said: “I have played at left back before, so it’s no issue. As long as you are on the pitch, you are happy.

“If the team needs me in a certain position, or wherever the manager asks me to play, I’m obviously happy to do that. Hopefully I can help the team as much as possible.

“We are not sure of the team yet, but we will prepare as we do for every game. Wherever and whenever I’m needed, I just need to be ready for it.”

Randall’s return to the Staggies side has coincided with a decent spell of form, in which the Dingwall men have taken seven points from their last four games.

County remain bottom of the Premiership however, three points adrift of both Dundee and Livingston.

With St Mirren sitting seventh, but only six points ahead of the Staggies, Randall sees an opportunity to tighten up the bottom half of the table.

He added: “To get back into the team against Dundee and get the first win was good. We have had a couple of positive performances and picked points up on the board.

“We have got to keep looking forward and keep adding points. Hopefully we can work our way up the table where we think we deserve to be.

“We were looking for three points at the weekend, and we are disappointed we never got that.

“After getting three points against Hibs, it was another point on the board. Hopefully we can add another three to that on Wednesday.

“The table is not looking as we want it to at the moment. But we believe with our performances that we can start to climb that table.

“Hopefully that continues on Wednesday night. They are not miles ahead of us, and they are the teams we want to be picking away at.

“Hopefully we can catch up on them, and get in the mix.”

Late point against United could prove crucial

County struck late to claim a 1-1 draw against Dundee United on Saturday, which Randall feels keeps their momentum intact in the midst of a busy run of fixtures.

The 26-year-old said: “In the circumstances, being a man down, it was an important point in the end. To do it late on is always a good feeling.

“We feel we should have got more from the game, but when you take into consideration the situation we are looking at it in a positive light.

“When you score late on, you can take a lot from something like that.

“It shows you are never out of a game. When we look back on it, it’s a point that could be very important.

“It just shows the fighting spirit. We have got to keep going until the end of every game, and luckily we got our reward.”