Ross County suffer 2-0 defeat against Premiership leaders Celtic

Ross County were undone by a Celtic side who moved a step closer to the Premiership title with a 2-0 triumph in Dingwall.

Kyogo Furuhashi’s opener gave the Hoops an early breakthrough, with the Staggies standing tall to keep themselves in the game in the face of heavy pressure throughout the remainder of the first half.

The Staggies upped their threat after the break but could not find a way through the Celtic rearguard, with Jota clinching the points with a late second for the visitors.

Malky Mackay’s men remain in fifth, ahead of Motherwell on goal difference, with their task of catching fourth-placed Dundee United resuming when they travel to Hearts on Saturday.

It was County’s first game since clinching their top-six place, and an opportunity to build momentum in their pursuit of a European spot. They faced a difficult challenge in the form of Ange Postecoglou’s side, who were the only side to have triumphed at Victoria Park during County’s impressive 11-match unbeaten home run, which dated back to October.

Celtic were aiming to recover from adversity having fallen to Scottish Cup defeat against Rangers, with the league leaders looking to restore their six-point lead over their rivals ahead of next weekend’s Old Firm encounter.

County made just one change from the side which defeated Aberdeen last time out, with skipper Keith Watson drafted in to replace the sidelined Jack Baldwin.

The Staggies had to withstand early pressure from Celtic, with Ross Laidlaw forced to claw away a dangerous Anthony Ralston cross, before Furuhashi saw an effort deflected over by Watson following the resulting corner.

Reo Hatate was next to threaten for the visitors, with an effort from the edge of the box which drifted over on eight minutes.

The Hoops were not to be denied the breakthrough on 12 minutes however. A pinpoint delivery from the right flank by Jota picked out the unmarked Furuhashi, who marked his first start since Boxing Day with a cushioned header into Laidlaw’s far corner.

County had battled strongly in the opening stages but Celtic looked a constant threat, with Callum McGregor unable to keep an effort down from the edge of the box after Daizen Maeda had played him in.

The Staggies had struggled to exert any attacking threat on Joe Hart’s goal, and they were inches from falling two goals behind when an angled volley by Furuhashi clipped the crossbar after he met Jota’s cross from the left.

A slowing of the game’s pace gave County the opportunity to seek a way back into the game before the break, with a low drive across goal by Blair Spittal well held by Hart.

The Staggies survived a scare on 39 minutes though, with Laidlaw fumbling a low Matt O’Riley shot which was straight at him, however the Staggies goalkeeper redeemed himself with an excellent save to thwart Furuhashi’s rebound.

Laidlaw had to show more alertness two minutes before the break, when he had to make a full stretch save to tip Maeda’s effort over following another Jota cross.

Having kept the scoreline down to a one-goal deficit, County knew they were still firmly in the game as they approached the second half. They had a fine chance on 53 minutes when Regan Charles-Cook weaved his way to the byline before cutting the ball for Jordan White to dummy for Harry Paton, but his effort was blocked in a crowded penalty box.

Paton was presented with another opportunity four minutes later when an unconvincing punch by Hart landed at his feet, however he hurriedly blazed his effort well over.

White was next to threaten, with a curling strike from the edge of the box which drifted just wide.

County wanted a penalty on 72 minutes when substitute Joseph Hungbo went to ground under pressure from Greg Taylor, however Kevin Clancy was unmoved.

The Staggies were eager to capitalise on their promising spell, however Celtic spurned a fine chance to seal the points when Liel Abada struck wide after the ball broke to him inside the box.

Celtic put the game beyond doubt in the closing stages however, with Giorgious Giakoumakis seeing his effort come back off the bar, before Jota beat Connor Randall to the ball to squeeze home the rebound.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7; Randall 6, Watson 7, Iacovitti 6, Vokins 6; Tillson 6 (Cancola 70), Callachan 7; Spittal 6, H Paton 6 (Hungbo 70), Charles-Cook 7 (D Samuel 88); White 6. Subs not used – Munro, Sims, Burroughs, Ramsay, Drysdale, B Paton.

CELTIC (4-3-3) – Hart 6; Ralston 6, Carter-Vickers 6, Starfelt 6, Taylor 6; O’Riley 6 (Rogic 64), McGregor 7, Hatate 6 (Turnbull 74); Jota 8 (Forrest 89), Furuhashi 7 (Abada 64), Maeda 7 (Giakoumakis 64). Subs not used – Bain, Scales, McCarthy, Welsh.

Referee – Kevin Clancy 6

Attendance – 6,619

Man of the match: Jota