Anas Sarwar defends Aberdeen Labour’s ‘positive record’ despite Tory coalition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Anas Sarwar defends Aberdeen Labour’s ‘positive record’ despite Tory coalition

Anas Sarwar insists Labour’s Aberdeen Nine had a “positive record” in government over the past five years despite their controversial coalition with the Tories.
By Justin Bowie
April 24, 2022, 4:29 pm Updated: April 24, 2022, 4:30 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Anas Sarwar.
Anas Sarwar.

Anas Sarwar insists Labour’s Aberdeen Nine had a “positive record” in government over the past five years despite their controversial coalition with the Tories.

The Holyrood Labour boss admits there are “lessons to be learned” following the party row which saw the north-east councillors suspended for years.

The SNP were the biggest party in Aberdeen following the 2017 local election, but Labour joined with the Tories to lock them out of power.

Mr Sarwar has repeatedly ruled out any coalitions with rival parties following May’s council ballot.

But Labour were only Aberdeen’s third largest party five years ago, meaning they could struggle to retain power next month.

Mr Sarwar said: “I think people can see there is a positive record of delivery in Aberdeen.

‘Lessons to be learned’

“We are standing on a distinct Labour platform in Aberdeen.

“There are lessons to be learned about how decisions are made and how we operate internally as a political party.”

Speaking on the campaign trail in Dundee, Mr Sarwar urged voters to send a message to the SNP and Tories as he accused them of inaction over the cost of living crisis.

Labour has put the cost of living emergency at the heart of their election manifesto, with analysis finding nearly one in four north-east households live in fuel poverty.

Mr Sarwar said: “One of the big frustrations I have is despite Aberdeen being the real driver of our oil and gas industry and energy industry people in Aberdeen’s bills are also going up.”

On refusing to do deals with other parties, he said: “I think we have a real opportunity to change the way we do local democracy.

“What people are electing is a local champion that’s going to fight for your local community and not be pawns of an SNP government or a Tory government that believes the job of a local councillor is to be their mouthpiece in a community.

‘We’re not electing puppets’

“Far from it. We’re not electing puppets.”

A key proposal put forward by Scottish Labour in their local election manifesto includes a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

But critics have pointed out councillors for his party would be unable to implement this at a local level.

Scottish election polling
The council vote takes place next month.

The Scottish Tories also claimed Mr Sarwar’s policy risked harming the energy industry in the north-east.

MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “If Labour really cared about the north-east, they wouldn’t be playing into the SNP’s hands by backing the nationalist opposition to the future of North Sea oil and gas.

“Anas Sarwar is right to say that local residents are feeling the cost of living crisis, but his refusal to back oil and gas would pull the rug out from under the region’s entire economy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal