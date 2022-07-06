Malky Mackay pleased with impact of new signings in friendly win over Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay pleased with impact of new signings in friendly win over Brora Rangers

By Andy Skinner
July 6, 2022, 10:10 pm Updated: July 6, 2022, 10:19 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was pleased to give supporters a first glimpse of his new signings in the 4-1 friendly win over Brora Rangers.

The Staggies – who have made eight summer additions – cruised to victory in their first game since returning from a six-day training camp in Verona last week.

Kazeem Olaigbe and Jordy Hiwula were among the scorers, with Victor Loturi, Ben Purrington, Yan Dhanda and Owura Edwards also featuring.

Victor Loturi impressed for Ross County against Brora Rangers.

Mackay confirmed Jack Baldwin, Jordan Tillson and new addition George Harmon were left out as a precaution due to niggling injuries.

The Staggies boss was pleased with the work-out ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup opener away to Buckie Thistle.

He said: “It was a good start for us. We had a hard working week out in Italy, where I didn’t want to play games. I wanted that to be heavy training sessions.

“It’s a good one for us to come back and play, and then go into a competitive game at the weekend against Buckie.

“We put two teams out and got them all 45 minutes.

“We had three or four that had niggles that didn’t get involved, so we brought a few of the 16-year-old kids in.

“It also allowed the new lads to start to get to know the pattern of play, and getting to know the players.

“It’s a chance for people to start to see the nature of what a player is when he comes, and why we have brought him in.”

Brora boss Craig Campbell felt the Staggies provided an excellent full-time test for his side.

He said: “It was our second pre-season game, and it was very good for the fitness levels.

“The movement and the pace in Ross County team was very impressive. It was a whole new level for us.

Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell

“In the first half especially, I don’t think we handled the way they moved bodies about.

“It was difficult as we are not used to that level of football, but the boys stuck in there and we have got minutes in the legs.”

