Malky Mackay pleased with impact of new signings in friendly win over Brora Rangers

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was pleased to give supporters a first glimpse of his new signings in the 4-1 friendly win over Brora Rangers.

The Staggies – who have made eight summer additions – cruised to victory in their first game since returning from a six-day training camp in Verona last week.

Kazeem Olaigbe and Jordy Hiwula were among the scorers, with Victor Loturi, Ben Purrington, Yan Dhanda and Owura Edwards also featuring.

Mackay confirmed Jack Baldwin, Jordan Tillson and new addition George Harmon were left out as a precaution due to niggling injuries.

The Staggies boss was pleased with the work-out ahead of Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup opener away to Buckie Thistle.

He said: “It was a good start for us. We had a hard working week out in Italy, where I didn’t want to play games. I wanted that to be heavy training sessions.

“It’s a good one for us to come back and play, and then go into a competitive game at the weekend against Buckie.

“We put two teams out and got them all 45 minutes.

“We had three or four that had niggles that didn’t get involved, so we brought a few of the 16-year-old kids in.

“It also allowed the new lads to start to get to know the pattern of play, and getting to know the players.

“It’s a chance for people to start to see the nature of what a player is when he comes, and why we have brought him in.”

Brora boss Craig Campbell felt the Staggies provided an excellent full-time test for his side.

He said: “It was our second pre-season game, and it was very good for the fitness levels.

“The movement and the pace in Ross County team was very impressive. It was a whole new level for us.

“In the first half especially, I don’t think we handled the way they moved bodies about.

“It was difficult as we are not used to that level of football, but the boys stuck in there and we have got minutes in the legs.”